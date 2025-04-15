2024: A Year in Book “Quotes”

January: “You may not be a goddess, but nor am I a god. Despite our mundane lives, perhaps we make out own magic with words.” Ruthless Vows by. Rebecca Ross

February: “None of us are really normal. We’re all just strange pieces in the world.” Hothouse Flower by. Krista and Becca Ritchie

March: “If anyone makes a move to harm you, I will ruin them and their entire realm.” Lightlark by. Alex Aster

April: “Kiss eight hundred and nineteen was the kiss that changed it all.” A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole

Story continues below advertisement

May: “Now, I’m keeping 13,” she told me. Keeping Thirteen by. Chloe Walsh

June: “And then we end-we end where we started. Just us.” Some Kind of Perfect by Krista and Becca Ritchie

July: “She would never understand how many demons she chased out of my room with her body.” Taming 7 by Chloe Walsh

August: “Because the things that mattered most never really left. The love stays, and so do we.” The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

September: “What is a person, if not the marks they leave behind?” The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab

October: “She was a prism that colored me and my world with a story. We were the limbs of a broken tree with poisoned roots.” The Unmaking of June Farrow by Adrienne Young.

November: “He is half of my soul, as the poets say.” The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

December: “What an uncomfortable, terrible source of shame it is for the world that the victim is so often the one left with the most empathy for others.” The Beartown Trilogy by. Fredrick Backman

Want to see more book content from Emily? Check out her Instagram @thebookishem