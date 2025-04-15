2024: A Year in Book “Quotes”

January: “You may not be a goddess, but nor am I a god. Despite our mundane lives, perhaps we make out own magic with words.” Ruthless Vows by. Rebecca Ross
February: “None of us are really normal. We’re all just strange pieces in the world.” Hothouse Flower by. Krista and Becca Ritchie
March: “If anyone makes a move to harm you, I will ruin them and their entire realm.” Lightlark by. Alex Aster
April: “Kiss eight hundred and nineteen was the kiss that changed it all.” A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole
May: “Now, I’m keeping 13,” she told me. Keeping Thirteen by. Chloe Walsh
June: “And then we end-we end where we started. Just us.” Some Kind of Perfect by Krista and Becca Ritchie
July: “She would never understand how many demons she chased out of my room with her body.” Taming 7 by Chloe Walsh
August: “Because the things that mattered most never really left. The love stays, and so do we.” The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston
September: “What is a person, if not the marks they leave behind?” The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab
October: “She was a prism that colored me and my world with a story. We were the limbs of a broken tree with poisoned roots.” The Unmaking of June Farrow by Adrienne Young.
November: “He is half of my soul, as the poets say.” The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
December: “What an uncomfortable, terrible source of shame it is for the world that the victim is so often the one left with the most empathy for others.” The Beartown Trilogy by. Fredrick Backman
