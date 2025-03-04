The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

University of Akron Joins Ohio-Wide Day of Action for Academic Freedom

By Jonathan Lewis, Correspondent
March 4, 2025

Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Akron will gather outside the Student Union on Monday, March 4, at noon as part of a statewide Day of Action to support academic freedom in higher education. The demonstration, organized by Akron-AAUP, aligns with similar efforts at universities across Ohio in response to Senate Bill 1, which participants say threatens faculty rights and academic integrity.

“Senate Bill 1 would not only infringe on students’ rights to an education by hindering faculty’s ability to authentically teach or conduct research, but also undermine the collective bargaining rights of faculty and staff by eliminating our right to strike,” said Toni L. Bisconti, president of Akron-AAUP.

The proposed legislation aims to regulate how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives operate in public institutions, a move critics argue could limit academic discourse and institutional autonomy. Organizers stress that DEI principles are inclusive of all perspectives.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion represent all voices, even ones we don’t like – the left, right, and middle,” Bisconti added.

The event, expected to conclude around 2 p.m., is set to take place under favorable weather conditions, with a forecast of 51 degrees and partly sunny skies.

Participants are encouraged to join and demonstrate their support for maintaining faculty rights and preserving the integrity of higher education in Ohio.

For more details, attendees can refer to the event flyer or contact Akron-AAUP.

