Meet The Zips Behind the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon

Did you know that two Zips are behind one of Akron’s largest community events?

The FirstEnergy Akron Marathon began with only 2,000 participants in the year 2003, growing to attract over 14,000 runners annually. It has also grown to include a half marathon, relay team events and a variety of community-based events that impact far more than those 14,000 runners.

The founders of the Marathon, now successful pillars of the community, started out as Zips. Steve and Jeannine Marks, founders of the marathon, are lifetime residents of Akron, Ohio, and alumni of the University of Akron.

With Steve Marks’ degree in accounting, and Jeannine Marks’ degree in child development, the pair’s educational achievements continue to play a significant role in the success of the Akron marathon to this day.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea for the marathon came when the couple wanted to combine family and community. “In the beginning it was more about what to do with a family foundation that can support the community,” Jeannine Marks said.

The couple, along with other community leaders, put together a comprehensive business plan and researched successful marathons. They asked city officials their opinions on hosting an event that would benefit participants, the local community, and the economy.

“We treated this like a business,” Steve Marks said. “You have to grow or go backwards.” The College of Business alum still applies this approach over two decades later.

This growth mindset has led to the establishment of a Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DIA) committee to make sure the event meets the needs of all participants. Jeannine highlighted how being inclusive is very important, stating, “We want to make sure that we’re engaging everyone in the community.”

Both Jeannine and Steve are recognized figures in the community, being given numerous awards for their commitment. Steve has been honored with the Distinguished Leader Award from Leadership Akron and the Frank L. Simonetti Distinguished Business Alumni Award from the University of Akron. In addition, he serves on the boards of the Akron Marathon Charitable Corporation and Curated Storefront. He previously served as a board member for Akron Community Foundation, the Greater Akron Chamber, and the Akron Civic Theatre along with other organizations.

Jeannine has a great record of service, with awards such as the Murray Glauberman Young Leadership Award and the Women of Achievement Award from the Women’s Network of Northeast Ohio. She is actively involved in community initiatives, serving on the boards of Cleveland Clinic General Hospital and the Jewish Community Board of Akron. Being together as board members with the Akron Marathon Charitable Corporation is a huge priority for them both.

Their commitment to community service goes beyond the marathon. They have continuously contributed to local charities and initiatives, demonstrating their belief in the power of community action.

Reflecting on their journey, both Jeannine and Steve emphasize the importance of giving back. “Whatever you’re passionate about, find ways to support it at the community level,” Jeannine advised. “It’s essential to get involved, whether through volunteering or organizing events.”

Cyclist and Local Teacher Reflects on Marathon’s Personal Impact

Hiding in the background of the 2023 photo of the Marks is local Akron science teacher, Brian Bortz, who has become involced with the marathon. “Providing route support by bike for the Akron Marathon and Kids Fun Run is one of my favorite volunteer activities,” Bortz said. “I’m not a runner, but enjoy supporting fellow athletes.”

In the above photo, Bortz was supporting runners on his bicycle for the 2024 Kids Fun Run. Benton Recktenwald, one of Bortz’s students, saw him and was thrilled to see her teacher on a bike giving support to all running participants and other volunteers.