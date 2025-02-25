Connect with nature through UA Rec’s affordable climbing trip to the world-renowned Red River Gorge

The University of Akron Recreation Center invites students, members and non-members over the age of 18 to attend an affordable weekend climbing trip to the world-renowned Red River Gorge. The trip takes place April 10-13 and several spaces are still left for anyone interested in attending.

Located in Kentucky, The Red River Gorge is known for its geological, biological, and cultural significance. The area attracts thousands of outdoor recreation enthusiasts year-round, making it one of the world’s top rock-climbing destinations.

After 10 years in his position as Manager of Outdoor Adventures at UA, Jon Dent has led several trips to various locations.

“I think being connected to the outdoors is an important way to stay grounded,” he said.

As he thinks students don’t have the opportunity to get outside a lot, he encourages individuals to attend for an opportunity to disconnect and just be in nature.

Further, he believes there are lots of mental health benefits to spending time in nature.

All Adventure Trips works to offer trips that are accessible to most people.

The trip to Red River Gorge is suited for climbers of all abilities, however, prior experience is helpful.

“When you climb for the first time, it’s a really different experience and there is a lot to learn, there’s a lot for your body to learn, your forearms get tired really quickly,” Dent said.

Experience with the indoor climbing wall at the UA Rec can help, but it won’t give you a totally equivalent experience.

“When you go outside, climbing is even a little bit more mentally challenging, because inside you have taped holds,” Dent said. “When you’re outdoors there’s no tape so you have to be a little bit more creative.”

There is flexibility in the climbing routes that will be determined by the experience of each climber.

Climbing gear such as shoes, harnesses and ropes will be provided along with camping equipment, transportation, and most meals.

The group will depart Thursday, April 10 in the afternoon, arriving at Red River Gorge before midnight. Those who attend will have designated climbing time all day on April 11 and 12. The morning of April 13 will also offer some time to climb before the group departs for the return trip.

The cost for the trip is $150 for members of the Rec, which includes any UA student, and $195 for non-members.

According to Dent this opportunity to connect with nature and the rock itself provides an experience that climbers just can’t get indoors.

To learn more or register visit the Rec’s registration webpage, or visit the Recreation Center to sign-up in person.