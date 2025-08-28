How to: Parking on Campus

During my first year of college at the University of Akron, freshmen were given free parking permits, allowing us to park in any university-owned lot. It was a great benefit that made getting around campus much easier.

However, when I returned for my sophomore year, things had changed. Unaware that the policy no longer applied, I parked as usual during the first week of the semester, only to find a parking ticket on my windshield.

I later found out that sophomores are required to purchase a parking permit, and the cost is added to tuition if selected. Unfortunately, I hadn’t received clear communication about this change, and it ended up costing me.

At the University of Akron, if you don’t have a valid parking permit, you’ll almost certainly get a ticket through UAkronPark. It’s a tough lesson in staying on top of university policies and in always double-checking the rules before the semester starts.

Every student and every visitor need to have either a parking permit or a temporary day pass when they are using the parking lots or decks at the University of Akron.

Students will go on their student account to receive their parking permit while the visitors scan the sign that has the UAParking info to get a daily pass.

Times and places to park

Finding a parking spot at the University of Akron doesn’t have to be a daily battle, if you know the right time and place to look.

The best time to park is before 9 a.m. Mornings tend to be less crowded, giving students the chance to grab a spot and head to Bierce Library to study before classes. The most difficult time to park is typically between noon and 3 p.m., when lots are at their fullest.

Lauren Divoky, the Marketing Communications Director for Parking, explains that the best place to park for commuters is in Lot 34, close to the Law building.

“That is an awesome place to park, but it also fills up right away. I mean, it fills up at like 8:30am sometimes, sometimes before that,” she said

If surface lots and decks are full or closed for evening events, students are encouraged to use the Spicer and Carroll Street parking deck, located conveniently beside Route 8. It’s often overlooked but consistently has available space.

With a little planning and the right timing, students can avoid the stress of circling the lots and start their day off right.

How to get a parking pass when you are a student

If you’re driving to class this semester, don’t forget to renew your campus parking permit. All University of Akron students who park on campus must purchase a permit each semester through https://uakronpark.com.

To get started, log in with your University email, add your vehicle to your account, and make sure it’s selected during checkout.

Commuter students needing overnight parking must first purchase a regular commuter permit before adding the overnight option. Overnight pass covers the hours between midnight to 6a.m.

No refunds are issued after the University’s 14-day add/drop deadline. Permit changes during the year, must be requested by emailing [email protected].

Not sure what to do? Need help with vehicle registration or permit options? Reach out to the UAkronPark Office at 330-972-7213.

Visitors can also find parking info on the University of Akron parking website. And remember: all cars must either have a valid permit, scan the QR codes posted around campus lots and decks to start one.

Parking Violations/Fines

If you receive a parking ticket and believe it being issued was an error or if there are special circumstances, you may appeal it. Do not pay the fine before you make the appeal, or you’ll lose your ability to refute the ticket.

Appeals must be filed within 10 calendar days at https://akron.thepermitstore.com.

Each violation can only be appealed once.

Appeals typically take 4–6 weeks to process during the semester.

No late fees will be charged during the review, and your vehicle won’t be immobilized while it’s pending.

You are encouraged to submit documentation such as photos, medical notes, or receipts. Email supporting files to [email protected].

Warning violations come with no fine.

METROZip & Roo Express Campus Shuttle Services

Getting across the University of Akron campus doesn’t mean you have to rush to your car or take a long walk between classes.

UA offers convenient transportation options for students, faculty, and staff.

All UA community members can ride METRO fixed-route buses free of charge by swiping their Zip Card. The service includes routes throughout Akron, making it easy to travel both on and off campus.

For quick trips across campus, the Roo Express shuttle runs every 15 to 20 minutes, helping students avoid long walks or the hassle of re-parking.

“Essentially their routes are on time more than 90% of the time, so it is a reliable way to get from one part of campus to another,” Divoky said

To track buses or shuttles in real-time, students are encouraged to download the Transit app, which is linked on METRO’s website.

There will be new updates that will be announced and shown next fall semester.

Contact and Assistance

For more details, contact the UAkronPark Office at 330-972-7213, go on their website uakronpark.com, or stay in the loop by following @UAPark on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Students are able to see updates about parking in their zipmail.

The UAkronPark Office is located on 255 East Buchtel Ave., Akron, OH 44325, not far from the bridge.

UAkronPark office hours: school year 8 a.m. to 5p.m., summer hours 8a.m. to 4:30p.m. Monday through Friday.

Scan the QR Code for more links to parking and a survey you can take about your UA parking experience.