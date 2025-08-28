Freshmen’s Guide to Key Terms

“Do you know who the Provost is?” This is a question that we asked a few UA students to see if any of them truly knew about any of the members or groups of the school body. Most of the responses were “no” or “I have no idea” and we had to explain what that position is to them.. Three out of the four people who asked this question, replied with “I know we just hired a girl to take the position of our current Provost” “It got us wondering how many other students don’t have any knowledge of who/what is going on around campus? Everyone should know a little about the members of their schools governing body. You’ve made it to The University of Akron, so why not learn a little about the people who run it and what they all do?

We also have provided some other information about Akron we thought you should know!

What is the board of trustees and what do they do?

The board of trustees is made up of eleven members who are all appointed by the Governor of Ohio. This board is tasked with selecting the president, setting the operating budget, granting all degrees awarded by the University, including honorary degrees. They also establish tuition and fee rates, and approve all rules, regulations, curriculum changes, new programs and degrees at The University of Akron.

Who is the Provost and what is their job?

The Provost describes and puts new priorities in place for the Office of Academic Affairs. The Provost is also responsible for the university’s enrollment strategy and practices, recruiting and developing an exceptional academic leadership team, and contributing to UA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

What is a Dean’s job?

The deans report to the current Provost. The dean is also a senior academic administrator and is normally in charge of managing the school or a specific program, managing resources and staff, ensuring academic standards are upheld, and enforcing policies. Akron currently has 7 deans overseeing various different programs.

What is the University council?

The University council is the representative body and makes recommendations to the President on things such as university policy and other matters that pertain to the school’s direction and operation.

What is the faculty senate?

The Faculty senate is the legislative body for the University and they formulate rules, requirements for admission, manage students and courses, grant degrees and certificates, and collaborate on internal affairs in line with the policies of the board of trustees.

What is SOuRCe?

SOuRCe Stands from Student Organization Resource Center.

“If you are a student looking to get involved in a student organization or want to explore one of the nearly 300 organizations we have on campus, the SOuRCe is a great place to start! The SOuRCe oversees all registered student organizations on campus and assists in the training and development of student organization officers.” All information about SOuRCe is on the Roo Connect website.

What is Roo Connect?

RooConnect is an online resource, where all of the Student Organizations on campus are featured, to help you better find your niche in clubs and enhance your experience here at The University of Akron!

What is ZipAssist?

We all have Unexpected troubles, ZipAssist is there to help! “ZipAssist serves as a central information hub, intentionally designed to share available resources, and provide support and assistance to help students be successful at The University of Akron.” (ZipAssist) ZipAssist is located on the first floor of Simmons Hall, and provides anything from financial assistance, to tuition assistance.

What is USG?

USG stands for Undergraduate Student Government “The University of Akron’s Undergraduate Student Government is a significant source of communication and support between the undergraduate student body and the administration. We serve the students of The University of Akron!” USG is on the top floor of the Student Union across from the ballroom.

What is GSG?

GSG Stands for Graduate Student Government “The purpose of GSG is to govern the affairs of graduate students in a manner specified by its constitution and bylaws; to determine the sentiment of all levels of graduate students and the representation of sentiment at all levels of the University administration; to encourage social contacts between graduate students of all disciplines.”

What is the Buchtelite?

The Buchtelite is the campus paper, and news source for all of the university’s latest new events happening on and around campus! (You’re also reading it right now)

What is ZTV?

ZTV is an Emmy award-winning television station located at The University of Akron. This gives students experience in television, short film, live-streaming, and more! All UA majors can join, each focusing on specific media topics that tailor to a student’s specific needs. They have 6 teams that any of the ZTV members can join; Akron After Hours, ZTVSports, The Lowdown, Smart Cookies, Goofing Off!, and Lights.Camera.Akron. Join in for a semester for a great student-led experience. They are located in Kolbe Hall on the 3rd floor, right next to the elevator. Interested? Juan Contreras can help. [email protected]

What is WZIP?

WZIP is a commercial-free radio station here of The University of Akron. Rhythmic Contemporary Hit Radio is our music format, but the beat of the station is maintained by the student members. Their radio station 88.1FM has more than 125,000 listeners each week. All UA majors can join. All student-led station where students can be a DJ, Music Programming, News, Production, Promotions, Sports, and Underwriting. Join in for a semester for a great student-led experience. They are located in Kolbe Hall on the 3rd floor, right next to the elevator. Interested? Chris Keppler can help. [email protected]

Who is John Buchtel?

John Buchtel is the creator of The University of Akron. He founded UA in 1870; it has been a well-known college ever since. Without him, you wouldn’t have the opportunity to apply and experience what the University of Akron has to offer.

Who is Zippy?

She is the moment, Akron’s Queen, The face of this university, Our Mascot! You can get a photo with her at any UA event.

Now you know all there is to know about The University of Akron! If you have any other questions about things you can head to the UA website and find or search almost any question that you may have. Welcome to Akron!