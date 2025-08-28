A Guide to USG

Before her first semester at the University of Akron even began, Grace DeWitt was already eager to get involved with the Undergraduate Student Government (USG). “I actually reached out the summer before my freshman year and asked them if I could join,” DeWitt said.

Now former USG president, DeWitt encourages other students to take the same steps she did: “I say go for it.” Readers can take this advice literally, as applications for vacant positions now open during the summer.

Want to Learn About USG? Here’s Your Guide

Are you interested in learning more about the University of Akron’s Undergraduate Student Government (USG) but don’t know where to start? This guide is for you. Below, you’ll learn what USG is, what they do, how to get involved—and hear directly from DeWitt.

Story continues below advertisement

What Is USG?

The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) at the University of Akron is the official voice of the undergraduate student body. From negotiating with administration to helping fund student organizations, USG works to support and represent students across campus.

“I would describe USG as the governing body on campus for the undergraduate student population. It can advocate on behalf of students, provide funding, or just exist as a resource and support,” said DeWitt.

What Does USG Do?

USG is involved in a wide range of activities both on and off campus. From funding initiatives and organizing events to advocating for students and collaborating with administrators, USG touches many aspects of student life.

Funding

USG regularly allocates funds to support students and campus initiatives. For example, they contributed $13,500 to assist students with textbook expenses. USG also funded the renewal of Kognito, a virtual mental health training program designed to help students and staff recognize signs of emotional distress in others.

Participation

USG plays a key role in many campus events. At the beginning of the academic year, members participated in New Student Orientation, Roo Fest and New Roo Weekend to help welcome incoming students to campus.

Advocacy and Initiatives

USG has established and advocated for a number of different movements and changes on campus. For example, USG established the RooClusive space, a designated space for campus organizations that promote equity, diversity, and inclusion to make use of.

Another showing of USG’s advocacy is their efforts in collaboration with the Director for Off-Campus Safety as well as the University administration to identify student safety concerns and advocate for change addressing them.

How to Get Involved in USG

There are two main ways to get involved in USG: through appointed positions or elected positions.

Appointed Positions

Appointed positions require an application and interview. These are the most common positions in USG and exist across all three branches. Roles include chief of staff, deputy director of finance, social media strategist and many more. A complete list of positions and applications can be found on USG’s website.

Elected Positions

Elected positions are typically leadership roles, such as the president and vice president in the executive branch, and 16 senator seats in the legislative branch. These positions are filled through student elections held each fall and spring semester.

Students interested in joining USG—or even just learning more—are encouraged to stop by the USG office in the Student Union, Room 307A.

“I think it’s hard to establish that initial connection. Not everyone knows we have an office—but we do. It’s in the Student Union, Room 307A, and we have an open-door policy,” DeWitt said. “We want students to know they can just stop by, talk to us, or even email or message us on social media. It doesn’t have to be intimidating.”

Why USG Matters

While it might be easy to view USG as just another student organization, its impact is much broader. USG plays a vital role in ensuring that the voices of the entire undergraduate population are heard and represented.

“USG is the official representation of the students. We are their governing body. We are here to serve the students, to amplify their voices, and to make the student experience better,” DeWitt said.

Whether you want to make a change on campus, meet new people, or just get more involved here at the University, USG may be the avenue for you.

Readers wanting to find out more about USG can visit their website at https://blogs.uakron.edu/usg/ or visit their instagram @usgua.