A Freshman’s Guide to SOS Services

Starting college can be overwhelming, and without the guidance of home, it helps to have campus resources that can step in like a mentor when needed. The University of Akron offers several SOS resources that support students mentally, financially, and academically. These services are especially beneficial for newcoming freshman on campus to be aware of as they transition into campus life. These are typically free for enrolled students since they’re covered in tuition and student fees. By offering these essential services, the University of Akron aims to ensure students feel supported and set up for success from their first semester.

ZipAssist

ZipAssist serves as a student’s central go-to information hub, including campus resources and guides, financial assistance, off campus and commuter living, food necessities, parent and family relations, and upcoming events and programs. One specific use ZipAssist can help with is being the place to go if a student were to lose their Zip Card. ZipAssist is designed to share available resources and provide support and assistance to help students be successful.

ZipAssists’ services are offered year-round during regular university hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are located in the Simmons Hall lobby at the information desk.

With a highly accessible website, this tool can easily connect students with the support and resources they need to succeed personally at their time on campus. Zip Assist could be especially helpful for students living on campus or away from parents as this tool helps by becoming a guide to navigate students through situations that might otherwise come from home.

Counseling and Testing Center (CTC)

The CTC is a full-service counseling center that provides individual and group counseling, psychological assessments, crisis intervention, and outreach. “The goal of the CTC is to help you stay in college, thrive in life, and graduate whether you are a full-time or part-time undergraduate, graduate, or professional student,” according to the University of Akron’s CTC website.

“If you start noticing you are not feeling quite like yourself, and it is starting to affect you… I would encourage you to consider getting help. You don’t want to wait too long because we know that the sooner you address a problem the better the outcome will be. Anyone can use help and support at some point, and it doesn’t mean you are deficient it just means you are human,.” said Natacha Keramidas, psychologist at The University of Akron, when asked how a person would know if they could benefit from the services offered at the CTC.

Located in Simmons Hall 306, CTC services are offered year-round Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students can also choose to get a counselor on the telephone 24 hours a day. Appointments can be made online or in person to cater to what fits best with a student’s schedule.

At the CTC, they recognize that the majority of students experience stress at some point through their college experience. With this, students are greeted by Paulette Solomon, coordinator of CTC when they first walk in, whose goal is to make everyone feel at ease and welcome there. When using the CTC services for the first time, a student could expect an initial consultation as a clinician will talk with you about presenting concerns and review suitable treatment options to help meet your goals. This important resource can be used for students who feel like they might be struggling or need balance in navigating their busy lives.

The CTC takes confidentiality very seriously and will not release information without written consent. Further, if you are under the age of 18, the law may require a parent or guardian’s consent for your treatment.

Tutoring

The Office of Student Academic Success’ tutoring services offers free personalized academic support in a wide range of subjects in addition to two virtual options through OhioLINK and Tutor.com. Tutoring services operate within two centers on the University campus, located in Bierce Library and the Polsky Building. They are available every week of the fall and spring semester, excluding the first week and exam week. Within each tutoring center, different labs and buildings may have varied hours so it is important to be aware of times and availability. Appointments are strongly encouraged as walk-ins are available on a first-come basis. Tutor.com offers free online 24/7 service.

The Office of Student Academic Success’ website provides quotes from tutors about the environment students will experience when visiting the centers: “Whether a student is visiting for math or writing tutoring, they will always encounter friendly staff and leave with clarity after working with a tutor,” said Kaden Rupert, tutor at the Polsky Writing Lab.

They also include services that support long-term academic growth: “Our tutors are not just knowledgeable in the formulas of writing papers or solving equations; we can also provide valuable study skills and tips and tricks for succeeding as students and beyond,” said Gill Humphrys, tutor at the Plosky Writing Lab.

It is extremely important to stay on top academically as it can be easy to fall behind. The switch from high school to college comes with the responsibility for your academic success. Using these services will not only provide help to students struggling, but it can also reinforce knowledge so students can succeed.

Z-Alerts

At the University of Akron, safety is paramount, as evidenced by the dozens of programs and services in place to help protect, inform, and empower students. In addition to University of Akron police on duty patrolling campus 24/7, there is a free emergency text message service for students, parents, faculty, and staff that delivers real-time alerts about critical situations on and around campus.

Z-Alerts will inform about campus closures due to weather or other events or when a situation arises that immediately affects safety on campus. Texts will be sent by mobile to registered members who subscribe through the University’s emergency notification system using a form on the University website’s safety page.

This crucial tool is strongly encouraged for all to have in case of an emergency. Every student, parent, faculty and staff should have this to quickly and efficiently notify students about any safety concerns and to provide next steps.

As incoming freshman embark on their new chapter of life at The University of Akron, it’s important to know that they do not have to navigate college life alone. With the support and knowledge of these SOS resources, students will always have options of support that will make a significant difference in their college experience. Whether it’s support for mental health and personal goals, academic success, financial challenges, or safety, these tools will help students thrive at The University of Akron.