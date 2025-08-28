A Guide to the University’s Dining Services

Starting college comes with a lot of big changes — new classes, new people, and figuring out where to eat. At the University of Akron, dining services make it easy to stay fueled between classes, late-night study sessions, and weekend hangouts.

Whether you’re craving Chick-fil-A, looking for a cozy spot for coffee, or wondering how your meal plan works, this guide will help you navigate all the dining options campus has to offer.

For freshmen, getting to know your dining choices and how your meal plan works is more important than you might think. It’s not just about grabbing a bite to eat between classes; it’s about finding your favorite spots, making connections, and making sure you’re getting the most out of what your plan offers. Knowing where to go and what’s available helps take one more stressor off your plate during those busy first weeks of college.

Dining at the University of Akron is run by Aramark, and there’s something for everyone. The main dining locations include Rob’s Café, the campus’s all-you-care-to-eat dining hall, and the Student Union Market, where you can pick up a variety of fast, casual meals and snacks.

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond those, students have access to popular chain options like Chick-fil-A, Qdoba, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Starbucks, and Freshens Smoothies, as well as several convenience markets and grab-and-go kiosks scattered around campus. These dining services officially open at the start of the Fall 2025 semester and continue to operate throughout the academic year.

When it comes to meal plans, the University of Akron offers several options to fit different student lifestyles and appetites. Students living in university housing — except for those in Exchange Apartments — are required to select one of three residential meal plans.

The Gold Plan is the most generous, offering a higher number of meal swipes and dining dollars, making it perfect for students who plan to eat on campus often. The Blue Plan provides a balanced mix of swipes and dining dollars, ideal for students with average on-campus dining needs. Meanwhile, the White Plan includes fewer swipes and dining dollars and is a good fit for students who don’t plan to dine on campus as frequently.

Each of these residential plans includes meal swipes, dining dollars, and five guest meals per semester, giving students a chance to treat visiting family or friends. Meal swipes can be used for unlimited dining at Rob’s Café or exchanged for a set meal at participating spots like Zee’s, Starbucks, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Freshens, and Union Market, among others.

Dining dollars work like a prepaid debit card and can be spent at any campus dining location, including Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, or one of the convenience markets.

For commuter students, there’s flexibility too. They can choose from several commuter meal plans that offer a combination of meal swipes and dining dollars, designed to fit the unique schedules and on-campus habits of those who don’t live in residence halls. Commuter plans can be purchased through the My Akron portal.

In addition to everyday dining, students can look forward to special events and promotions throughout the year. Dining services host themed dinners, seasonal pop-up food stands, and limited-time menu items to keep things interesting. These events are a great way to break up your routine, try something new, and connect with other students. Specific details on this year’s planned events will be shared as the semester gets underway.

For students looking for an on-campus job, Dining Services hires student employees year-round. It’s a convenient option for freshmen hoping to earn a little extra money without leaving campus, and it often comes with perks like free or discounted meals during shifts. Information on how to apply and what positions are available will be announced during the first few weeks of the semester.

To get a sense of what upperclassmen think about dining at Akron, I spoke with a couple of students who’ve already been through their freshman year. Their insight offers helpful tips for new students, from favorite meals to the best places to grab a quick bite before class.

Peyton Harter, a junior, shared their go-to spot and why it’s their favorite. “The Student Union is one of my favorite places to eat because it is closer to where I live, but more specifically I like to eat at Freshens. They have a good variety of rice bowls, and you get a good amount of food for what you pay for. I recommend going there!” Harter said.

Madelyn Beisler, a sophomore, reflected on her favorite dining experience and the themed meals she enjoyed during her first year. “A fun event that Robs dining hall put on was Robsgiving. They host it typically on the Thursday before Thanksgiving. I enjoyed the food as it was Thanksgiving themed, and I really enjoyed the setup of things. There was a long line, and dining services were prepared for that, so they had a tent up outside the building with free t-shirts and hot chocolate. I recommend attending this event because you get good food and overall have a great time getting together with other students!” Beisler said.

For freshmen about to step foot on campus, there are a few helpful tips to keep in mind. Avoid peak mealtimes, typically around noon for lunch and early evening for dinner, if you want to skip long lines and crowded seating areas. Save your dining dollars for pricier items like Starbucks drinks and late-night snacks, and use your meal swipes for bigger, more filling meals at Rob’s Café. It’s also smart to check menus and dining hours online using the university’s dining website or app, so you always know what’s available and when.

If you have dietary restrictions or preferences, don’t hesitate to ask — dining services offers vegan, vegetarian, and allergy-friendly options, and staff members are happy to help.

Dining on campus is an essential part of the college experience, and with so many options available, it won’t take long to find your favorites. Whether you’re enjoying a themed dinner at Rob’s, grabbing a smoothie between classes, or hanging out at the Student Union with friends, the University of Akron’s dining services are here to make sure you’re well-fed and ready to tackle your first year.

Check out UA’s dining services social media!

Instagram: uadiningservice and X (Twitter): UADiningService. Go Zips!