The Ins and Outs of Student Organizations

College can be very intimidating for incoming students, Whether it be just moving to a new place away from home, or the heavier coursework that is often more challenging than the courses in high school. However, one of the biggest challenges many students face when going to college is trying to make new friends and finding a place that feels like they belong.

My freshman year of college was definitely a struggle. Being in a new environment, along with the added distance from home, made it difficult to find people to rely on. I would often not eat until late in the day because I had no one to go with, and I thought it would be awkward if I went alone. However, over time it became easier to adjust to the changing social aspects of college, and it became less intimidating.

Students can solve these issues by joining student organizations.

The University of Akron has 264 registered organizations, that range from organizations that teach sign language to club sports like dodgeball, who just took home a national championship.

“Students can gain so much by being in a student organization. Organizations truly offer meaningful experiences for students to learn about themselves and their leadership and teamwork skills. Being in an organization can also help students build important connections, friendships, support systems, and communities,” says Rachel Morgan, Assistant Director of Student Organizations and Involvement. Even if there is not an organization that fits your specific needs, students can easily make a new one that is perfect for them.

Making a student organization is simple. All you need to do is fill out the New Student Organization Form on RooConnect, then a member of the SOuRCe will contact you to set up a meeting, so you can propose your new student organization. Once it is approved, you can start to write a cover letter, constitution, charter member roster, and a first-year plan.

The cover letter should include: the organization’s purpose, their goals, why the organization should be recognized, and if the organization is local or national. The constitution is what creates policies in your organization. The charter member roster should have at least 10 members, with three of them being president, vice president, and treasurer; and the organization must also have a faculty advisor. Finally, the first-year plan is an outline of your organization’s monthly plans for the first year it is active on campus.

Andrew Kovacs is the current president of Elevate, a student organization he started late in his freshman year, along with being the treasurer of ASLA, American Sign Language Association. “We did a project last year with Akron Children Museum, through Elevate, that took us three days to do, and this year when we went back to do that project again this year, I couldn’t meet them until after my class; and I remember just watching an army of students walk down the hill and thought I can’t believe how much we have grown,” said Kovacs.

This time it only took them two days to complete the project, and Kovacs aims to get it down to one day next year.

Starting a new organization does come with some challenges. “Starting a club as a freshman is kind of hard because I didn’t know what all needed to be done, but over time I started to learn it and it became much easier,” said Kovacs.

Morgan offers some advice when starting a new club as well, “It’s okay not to have large-scale events, long meetings, or high member numbers right as you start your club – it’s all about setting realistic goals and building up to fulfilling your goals, at whatever level that may be.

Additionally, I would recommend seeking support from your fellow founding members/leaders, distributing tasks, and routinely checking-in to limit feeling overwhelmed by the new experience and obligations,” says Morgan.

Kovacs, now in his third year at Akron, speaks on how starting an organization changed his college experience. “Elevate shaped my entire goals in college, starting a volunteer club wasn’t on my priority list, and not something I thought I would do in college; but once it became an opportunity, I became blessed to be able to volunteer and started to prioritize impacting the community in a positive way,” said Kovacs.

Kovacs is in multiple student organizations and goes to club meetings most nights. “I am pretty involved club-wise, and I am always going to some meeting, so my advice is to pick one academic-focused club and then one club that is just fun,” said Kovacs. “Focusing on only a few clubs, especially in your first year, is a way to stop yourself from trying to do too much and spreading yourself too thin.”

Now, how does one go about finding an organization that is for them? There are many avenues to do this. “Start to reflect on your interests, passions, skills, or goals and what kind of involvement experience you are looking for. Are you looking to connect with academics? Are you looking for something just for fun? Are you passionate about a particular cause or hobby, or do you want to try something totally new? From there, you can start to find connections to organizations that might match what is meaningful to you,” says Morgan.

One can look for this information through RooConnect, which has every registered organization on campus, or at the beginning of each semester, students can participate in RooFest.

RooFest is when organizations table in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union in order to recruit new members. RooFest is an opportunity to meet organization members face to face and ask questions about the organization.

“It’s a super great opportunity to see what’s out there and see what a good fit for students might be. Most organizations have sign-up sheets, giveaways and ways to get connected with them. I would recommend checking out this event,” says Morgan. Unfortunately, RooFest does not have every organization on campus participate, but if one has questions for an organization that is not there, RooConnect will provide a contact page for each organization where questions can be asked.

Overall, joining a student organization benefits students by allowing them to get professional experience in their career or by providing them with pathways to meet new people on campus. Akron has tons of organizations that fit the needs of many students, and the possibility to create one if there is not a club that is right for you. Choosing the right student organization to join can greatly impact a student, allowing them to explore all of what college can offer.