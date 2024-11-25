On Bodily Autonomy and Title IX at the University of Akron

CW Sex stereotyping

This is the University of Akron’s definition for sex-based discrimination in the Gender-Based Misconduct and Title IX Policy and Protocol packet.

“Sex-based Discrimination: Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 and the University prohibits discrimination based on sex. Discrimination related to sex including gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation are prohibited under this protocol.”

Roe has been overturned, ok, now what? Does this mean we no longer have rights to our own bodies? I do not believe so and I also know that there is a way to make sure this does not become the norm. What we don’t see are both the legal and the private battles that establish civil rights after new laws are passed, repealed, or adjusted. Our culture is heavily influenced by some of the precedents we set in the courtroom and in private after laws are interpreted. What does it mean to ensure that we all have privacy and a right to our own bodily autonomy? To whom does this right belong? How can we do better? These questions ruminate in my mind frequently.

Now, let’s talk about bodily autonomy in regards to campus and Title IX regulations. Title IX clearly states that denying a person their gender expression or using sex stereotyping can be seen as sexual harassment, but what does this mean and how do we understand this in order to create a fair and safe campus? Safety is a universal desire after all. Nobody wants to feel unsafe.

My pronouns are They/Them/Theirs only. Why do I use these, you ask? I have an ASD diagnosis with a PDA profile. (Autism Spectrum Disorder, Pathological Demand Avoidance) This means simply that I have a very active nervous system when it comes to expectations. What someone might see as a daily annoyance might feel like a life or death situation so in order to treat this and live as free of this anxiety disorder as possible, I have changed my first name to something completely my own and I use neutral pronouns that do not come with societal expectations. This has improved my life, my family relationships, and also my friendships.

Let’s talk about what sex stereotyping might look like and at what point we should consider something harassment. Let’s say you are in a class and someone uses the wrong pronouns for you or a classmate. One can politely approach this in a gentle voice in class by providing a correction when it happens. Students and faculty have a right to not be harassed sexually according to Title IX, so It’s best to make these corrections right when they happen. The professor should understand school gender protocol and make the correction in the communication medium it was provided in. For example, Verbally, written, ASL, online format, etc.… If there is anything other than a correction, it should be reported as sex stereotyping to the Title IX office and possibly discussed in HR if it becomes a pervasive issue. A proper correction after being corrected could look like this.

Professor says, “He did well.” Student corrects, “her pronouns and She/Hers.” Professor responds, “Thank you. She did well,” then moves on with class.

A second definition in the Protocol packet from Title IX is for Gender-Based Misconduct as defined by University Protocol – Part B.

“Gender Discrimination: An unequal or disadvantageous treatment of an individual or group of persons based on their sex, gender, sexual orientation, and/or gender identity. This includes, but is not limited to, situations where individuals are harassed, excluded or denied equal access, or subjected to sex stereotyping in academic or extracurricular activities.”

So what do you do as a student if you make the reports and do not feel they are being taken seriously? Remember, this is about having a right to your own bodily autonomy and privacy. I would suggest starting with a correction immediately. If you are not met with a proper correction, go to title IX and file the report. You do not have to make a scene in class and this will not help build bridges. You will hear from the title IX coordinator, and you can choose to pursue it in a few different ways. Report every new instance of the situation. You can email HR and let them know that there is an issue, and they will help you make these reports in an organized fashion. They are there to make sure their professors are following title IX regulations and interpretations. You may also file a complaint to the US department of Justice and department of Education. They will assign you a lawyer after a long wait and you can figure out your rights this way. If you are an employee or teaching assistant, you may want to file an EEOC complaint as well, file a title IX report, and go to HR as soon as possible.

Why have I gone this far? I am a 28 year old business owner who supports myself independently so I have a little bit of courage that an 18–24-year-old college student might not feel they have. They may not feel safe and I’ve heard more than enough students explain why they do not feel safe; This makes me a little sad as someone who has taught private music lessons, mostly to children, for a decade. I provide this information in the hopes that when people meet others with compassion and understanding, they can grow together and build communities.