20 Student Organizations to Check Out at UA

Over 200 extracurriculars are available to explore at the University of Akron. Akron offers opportunities to get involved in leadership, sports, the arts, and more with chances for high involvement and single meetings.

Extracurriculars can be valuable additions to resumes, scholarship applications, and great ways to meet new people. Being involved in student organizations has been highly linked to better grades, leadership skills, and good mental health. Plus, they’re a good way to fill your day with something other than classwork while being involved all over campus. Here is our list of clubs to check out this school year.

Leadership

1. Residence Hall Council (RHC) and Residence Hall Program Board (RHPB)

RHC and RHPB plan all Residence Hall events throughout the year. Students can join RHC or RHPB to help put together events for their fellow students and have a say in the support offered to students living on campus. RHC also manages Hall Government for more specific hall and floor events and issues. Applications open early each semester and are continuously filled through the year.

Category: Residential Life

Instagram: @akronrhc and @uarhpb

2. Undergraduate Student Government (USG)

USG is a fantastic way to have a say in everything involving the university. This is the governing body and advocate of all undergraduate students at the university. The organization is split into the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, each dealing with specific issues students are facing. Students can get involved as a leader of a branch, a committee member, or can attend meetings throughout the year to have their voice heard. Elections are held throughout the school year for a variety of positions and applications open early in the Fall semester.

Category: Student Government

Instagram: @usgua

3. Zips Activities Board (ZAB)

ZAB oversees planning all student events on campus. This includes student programs, like bingo nights, student-focused E.J. Thomas events, and comedian and music events in the Student Union. ZAB is an excellent way for students to gain experience as leaders and event coordinators, plus bring the events and shows they want to see to campus.

Category: Student Life

Instagram: @uakronzab

Community Service

4. Elevate

Elevate is the Williams Honors College community service group. The group plans a variety of service events throughout the year to give back to campus and the broader community. All honors students can join

Elevate to earn service hours in a low-stakes environment.

Category: Community Service-Philanthropy

Instagram: @elevate_uakron

5. ServeAkron

ServeAkron is one of the University’s best ways to gain community service experience. They offer drop-in service events, open to all students on campus to sign up for quick shifts during service events. They additionally offer training and resources to volunteer at local off-campus organizations and volunteer fairs to find more opportunities. Students can find these volunteer events in ZipMail each week or by checking ServeAkron’s social media.

Category: Offices/Departments

Instagram: @serveakron

Cultural

The University of Akron offers a variety of other clubs for students of all cultures, orientations, and identities, beyond what is listed here. Other clubs include Campus Focus, Diabetes Link Chapter, Diversity Dialogues, Muslim Student Association, and more.

6. Asian Students in Akron (ASIA)

Asian Students in Akron offers an inclusive space for Asian students on campus to appreciate and express their cultural identity. They aim to facilitate an open discourse about the Asian American experience in the community. ASIA offers many events for all students, including a cultural potluck, international karaoke, Diwali, and cultural day.

Anisha Lingden, the founder of ASIA, explained that ASIA is committed to creating a “home-away-from-home” environment and they are dedicated to continuing to grow and learn to make all members comfortable sharing their cultures. She said they appreciate being able to “include aspects of different cultures and create a comfortable “family-like” experience through collaborative efforts.”

Category: Diversity, Cultural, Inclusion

Instagram: @uakron_asia

7. Black Students United (BSU)

Black Students United seeks to advance social, political, and cultural programming to enhance the experience of Black students, faculty, and staff at the University of Akron. BSU allows students to network with new friends and faculty members, discuss important topics in the Black community, and learn about different points of view. BSU meets weekly and hosts many events, service projects, and fundraisers. In mid-November, they will host an Election Day R&B event and have auditions for their annual spring play.

Deja Meekins, the President of BSU, explained a favorite part of the club: “The moment you walk into a meeting, there is this instant feeling of being at home, which is what initially drew me to this organization in the first place. I also instantly fell in love with the excitement and team

work that my fellow e-board members exhibited. It has truly made my time in this organization worthwhile!”

Category: Diversity, Cultural, Inclusion

Instagram: @blackstudentsunited

8. LGBTUA

LGBTUA provides a safe, community space for all LGBTQ+ students and allies on campus. They offer laid-back meetings, craft nights, queer movie showings, and other fun events. They aim to educate the community on queer issues and provide resources for students.

Category: Diversity, Cultural, Inclusion

Instagram: akronlgbtua

9. UA Latinos

UA Latinos seeks to expand the presence of the Latine/Hispanic community on campus and educate the community on the Latino culture through meetings, community events, and fundraisers. It is an inclusive and supportive environment for all students, regardless of race or ethnicity. In helping the community grow and gain support, the club collaborates with many other UA organizations, hosts events with local businesses, and volunteers locally. They are dedicated to ensuring all UA students are represented.

Paula Paredes said her favorite aspect of the club is the family it provides and that it is “nice to know that we can provide a welcoming setting for those that need it.”

Category: Diversity, Cultural, Inclusion

Instagram: ua_latinos

Arts

There is a wide array of ways to get involved with the arts on campus. Outside of those listed, students can check out instrumental and vocal ensembles, Akron Coalition of Student Sculptors, the Akron Painting and Drawing League, the Ashbelt Undergraduate Literary Journal, the Society of Student Illustrators, and Terpsichore Dance Club.

UA is also home to three acappella groups: Nuance, Rhythm and Roos, and Kanga Blue. These auditioned groups travel locally and nationally, performing in theaters, sports games, news stations, and competitions.

10. Student Art League (SAL)

Student Art League aims to unite students interested in the visual arts and provide opportunities relating to the arts on campus, outside of traditional studio classes. They offer opportunities for members going into a career in the arts to prepare for the professional art world by bringing in artists and visiting local museums. Other craft nights and movie nights allow students to take a break from their busy schedules. SAL’s largest event of the year is their annual New York trip during spring break to explore the city’s immersive art scene.

President of SAL, Evie Grubb, said they love how SAL brings together students from across the art college. They explained, “Our events tend to appeal to a wide range of interests…This variety in perspective lets our members collaborate outside of their artistic fields.”

Category: Fine Arts

Instagram: myersstudentartleague

11. Theatre Guild

Theatre Guild is the University of Akron’s only student-run theatre organization and offers opportunities for all majors to be involved in the performing arts. The Theatre Guild welcomes all theatre-lovers, whether they are interested in acting, tech, or just watching theatre. They offer opportunities to participate in workshops and perform in shows, a

s well as biweekly meetings for improv, bingo, and other games.

President Isabella Sanberg explained, “My favorite part of Theatre Guild is getting to show my creative side. As an engineering major, I am happy to have an artsy outlet.”

Theatre Guild hosted a 24-hour musical challenge in mid-October and will be putting on a One-Act Night in November.

Category: Fine Arts

Instagram: uatheatreguild

12. Upstart Crows

Upstart Crows is the University of Akron’s creative writing organization for undergraduate and graduate students. Students can participate in workshops, prompts, trips, open mic nights, and more. All students are welcome into this safe environment for fostering creativity and finding their voice.

Category: Fine Arts

Instagram: upstartcrowsua

Sports

A large variety of club sports are available at the University. Most club sports offer opportunities to practice and improve skills and compete regionally. Club sports can be explored throughout the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

Club sports include the Akron Dodgeball Club, Akron Running Club, Akron Water Polo Club, Bowling Club, Climbing Club, Club Golf, Ultimate Frisbee, and more.

13. Zips Esports

Zips Esports is the premier gaming student organization on campus. Offering both casual and competitive opportunities, Zips Esports welcomes anyone

who enjoys playing games with other students and those who want to join club teams. They compete semiannually in NACE’s Open Leagues in the fall and spring.

Category: Club Esports

Instagram: zipsesports

Education

Many majors and disciplines are represented through organizations on campus! Students can connect with others in their major through organizations like the Accounting Association, American Marketing Association, American Sign Language Association, American Society of Civil Engineers, Black Law Student Association, Geosciences club, Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, and more.

14. Akronauts Rocket Design Team

The University of Akron Akronauts Design Team completely designs, manufactures, assembles, and flies rockets in the annual Spaceport America Cup. The club is mostly student-led and invites students from all disciplines to help with administration, environmental health and safety, education, marketing, and engineering. Students with a passion for teamwork and aerospace are welcome to join the team to gain quality experience in several disciplines out of the classroom!

Category: Academic, Special Interest, Business, Education, Engineering, Finance, Health

Instagram: uakronauts

15. Environmental Action (EA)

Environmental Action is dedicated to spreading climate change awareness and offers students a way to practice sustainability right on campus. They offer biweekly meetings, weekend hikes, and park clean ups for students who are passionate about environmentalism and enjoy nature. They host several collaborations with other STEM organizations and work with the Akron Zoo on the Lights Out Ohio Project.

Maggie Mahaney, the President of EA, said her favorite part of EA is the community: “Everyone involved in the club shares a common love for the environment and is always willing to give back wherever they can.”

Category: Community Service-Philanthropy, Residential Life, Special Interest, Education

Instagram: ea.uakron

16. Society of Women Engineers

The Society of Women Engineers helps all engineering students, while advancing the opportunities for women in engineering. Events and resources provided by the club include training, resume building, business etiquette, networking opportunities, and workshops. Additional opportunities are provided through professional development and Career Fairs.

Category: Engineering

Instagram: akronswe

17. Urban Agriculture and Beekeeping

The Urban Agriculture and Beekeeping club is an excellent way to get involved with environmentalism on campus. The club maintains honeybees and assists with the campus gardens and greenhouses. They offer weekly meetings to cultivate produce and other plants for the Campus Cupboard and gardens. Meetings also provide fun activities, like making crafts, watching documentaries, and playing games. All are welcome to learn, work together, and get their hands dirty!

Category: Education

Instagram: uaurbanagriculture

Special Interest

18. Adventurers’ Guild

The Adventurers’ guild is the University of Akron’s official club for tabletop roleplaying games, like Dungeons & Dragons. All students interested in these games are welcome at meetings and can join in on D&D sessions.

Category: Special Interest

19. Akron Anime Club

The Akron Anime Club is open to all students interested in Eastern animation and Japanese culture. The club is dedicated to a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, and members can play games, watch anime, and attend local conventions.

Category: Special Interest

Instagram: akronanime

20. Zips Vote

Zips Vote is a nonpartisan group of students dedicated to educating students on voter registration and elections at all levels. The group aims to ensure the voices of all collegiate level students are heard by their elected officials.

Category: Offices/Departments

Instagram: zipsvote_ua

All clubs at the University of Akron can be viewed and joined on Rooconnect, accessible from the uakron website. Rooconnect provides access to meeting times, contact information, and club constitutions. All official University clubs are managed by SOURCE and all members must prevent the required Hazing Prevention Training on Brightspace.