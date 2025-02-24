ZAB hosts ‘Calligraphy Craze’ with award-winning artist ‘NatterDoodle’ 

On Tuesday, February 25, ‘Calligraphy Craze’ will take place at the Student Union in room 312. This event, hosted by Zips Activity Board (ZAB), will teach useful calligraphy skills from special guest Natalie Keller Pariano (NatterDoodle).

The entirety of the event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with two classes within that time slot. The first class will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the second from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This is a free event for University Students.

ZAB strives to promote growth in leadership, enhancing the campus community, and excellence in programming through their executive board.

ZAB sent out an email to all University of Akron students, asking them what they would like to see more on the university’s campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Calligraphy showed up on the survey.

“Calligraphy was a requested event from students, when we sent out a survey of things they would be interested in.” Skyler Adkins, the fine arts chair of ZAB said.

Adkins explained that ZAB had done a calligraphy event before, before she had attended the University of Akron. She also explained that it was successful and was excited to bring it back.

“We have partnered with NatterDoodle which is an award-winning artist from Columbus” Adkins said.

NatterDoodle is bringing her calligraphy class to UA students. Her mission is to promote empowerment through heartfelt hand lettering.

“We’re trying to create the antidote to the stresses of everyday life & harsh reality of the news, by providing a daily dose of authenticity and inspiration.”

Adkins went on to explain the importance of calligraphy, she stated that calligraphy is a skill that is starting to dissolve, and explained how cool it would be to revive it for the next generation.

According to Adkins, this skill can be useful especially for design students as well as for anyone reading past cursive documents or looking professional.

If interested in attending, RSVP Here