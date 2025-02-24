Folk Hall offers Free Guest Lecture by Motion Designer, Austin Shaw on February 25

On February 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Folk Hall, a motion designer with over 20 years of experience will showcase and talk about personal work.

This event is free and open to any students willing to attend.

This guest lecture allows the participants to get an inside look into the world of creating drawings and graphic design work “move”.

“I think that is still what draws me towards motion design. I enjoy making images and then making them move,” Shaw said.

Shaw will be discussing projects ranging from political / protest animations to poetic experiments with kinetic typography.

“This lecture is unique for me as I will be showcasing and talking about my personal work, outside of my typical commercial art practice,” Shaw said.

As Shaw sees this as a unique experience for himself, he also aims to leave the audience with valuable insights to take away.

“The takeaway is how personal work can help feed and sustain a career as a professional designer as well as create opportunities.”

Shaw’s experience with motion design has allowed several different job opportunities to arise.

“I started working at design and animation studios in New York City on TV commercials, network branding projects, and film title sequences. I worked as a designer, animator, art director, and eventually creative director. In the last decade a lot of that work has shifted to digital spaces such as social media and digital signage. These days, I work directly with brand clients as a consultant or as a freelance motion designer for creative agencies. I have also authored a couple of textbooks on motion design,” he said.

The address of this event is 150 E Exchange St, Akron, OH 44325 . For more information about Austin Shaw, you can visit his website here.