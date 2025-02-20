Totally Baked Brings Unique Pizza Experience to Downtown Akron

A slow-baked, pan-style pizza loaded with toppings and a side of laid-back vibes? That’s what Totally Baked is serving up in downtown Akron. The pizza shop, known for its playful cannabis-themed (but not infused) menu and old-school cooking methods, has quickly gained a loyal following among food lovers looking for something unique.

Totally Baked specializes in pan-style pizza, a style that has deep roots in cities like Cleveland, Detroit, and Chicago. The menu is just as creative as the restaurant’s name. “Original Gangsters” pizzas cover the classics, while “Hybrid Pizzas” introduce house-created flavor combinations designed to stand out. The shop also serves up “Blunts” (subs) and “Edibles” (appetizers), leaning into its theme with clever names and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

For Chef John Taylor, pizza isn’t just a business—it’s personal. “It’s in my blood,” Taylor said, reminiscing about how his grandmother made pizzas in the 1970s and ’80s. A graduate of culinary school, he’s spent the last 30 years in the industry, working in restaurants from Lock 15 in Akron to downtown Cleveland, Georgia, and Texas. His vision for Totally Baked was simple: create a spot where chefs could showcase their skills while delivering a unique take on a fan-favorite food.

But don’t expect fast food—Totally Baked embraces a slow-cooked approach. Taylor and his team bake everything in a small stone and pan oven, giving the pizzas a crispy, caramelized crust with a deep, rich flavor. “Good pizza takes time,” Taylor said. “We’re not rushing anything, and people appreciate that.”

For first-timers, Taylor has a few recommendations. “If you love pepperoni, you’ve gotta try the ‘Sh*tton of Pepperoni,’” he said. “And if you just want that perfect, gooey, cheesy slice, the extra cheese pizza never disappoints.”

Beyond the food, Totally Baked has woven itself into Akron’s downtown community. Customers can take their pizzas to nearby spots like Baxter’s, Musica, and Blu Jazz, creating a shared experience between local businesses. The shop also offers gift cards, merchandise, and a rotating “High Eats” menu that changes every two months, keeping things fresh for returning customers.

For more information about Totally Baked, visit their website. Totally Baked Pizza is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is located at 18 N. High Street, Akron OH 44308. You can also follow them on Instagram @totallybaked_pizza