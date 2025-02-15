The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite

Recent Car Break-Ins around the University of Akron

By Brynn Lilly, Correspondent
February 15, 2025
Courtesy of the University of Akron Police Department website

A spree of break-ins resulted in over 60 cars being affected overnight throughout the Downtown Akron area and on the University of Akron campus on January 20.  

During the spree, University of Akron Police (UAPD) and the Akron Police Department (APD) worked hand in hand to instill an investigation pertaining to the 60 break-ins.  

 University of Akron Chief of Police and Campus Safety, Jim Gilbride reported to the community that three juveniles and one adult were arrested for the break-ins. Two of the three juveniles were not directly involved in the large spree that occurred but were still charged with one count of criminal damage.  

The adult involved in the break-ins was charged with 31 counts ranging from theft to criminal damage. Those 31 charges will also affect the remaining juvenile.  

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Gilbride also said that it was the biggest spree of break-ins he has seen in a long time. 

The arrests have had a big impact on how UAPD can make campus safer for students. 

How can you prevent a break-in? 

No Valuables: Make sure there are no valuables left in your vehicle. Whether it’s sporting goods, a laptop computer, a wallet, etc.  

Don’t leave firearms unattended: Either take the firearm home, or feel free to bring it down to UAPD and they will store it inside the police station in a safe. Do not leave the firearm unattended in your vehicle. 

Park in well-lit areas: Look for cameras in the parking lots and park close to a camera, so say if this issue did happen to you, there would be clear enough evidence to catch who it was.  

Lock Doors: Most thieves break car windows to see the valuables in the car, but in some cases the vehicle is already unlocked, so make sure your car is locked at all times.  

Shaina Bauman, a sophomore at the University of Akron and has recently found out about this issue occurring on campus. “If I am being honest, I was scared that my car could possibly get broken into after hearing about all these break-ins happening in a short amount of time,” Bauman said. “Luckily, I do not keep anything valuable in my car and I always make sure it is locked when it is unattended. It was helpful to hear that I should park near a camera just in case anything happens. I am pleased to hear that UAPD is doing everything they can to make sure the students and campus are safe.”  

UAPD is doing everything they can to make sure all students feel safe on campus, and if you have any questions or concerns, please contact them. They are open and on duty 24/7. To get updates from UAPD, check your email for your Zipmail message every week. Also, for more information, check out their website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Buchtelite
$275
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Akron News
Photo courtesy of House Three Thirty.
House Three Thirty Hosts Life Drawing Feb. 15
Live performances at the Lunar New Year Festival, courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
‘2025 Lunar New Year Celebration’ happening in Downtown Akron Saturday, Feb. 15
Headshot of Mike Ciammaichella. Retrieved from researchgate.net
Ruhlin's Senior VP of Strategic Development to speak on Leadership as part of Student Success Series
There are only four more days to experience Akron Art Museum’s exhibition GLOW: Neon & Light
There are only four more days to experience Akron Art Museum’s exhibition GLOW: Neon & Light
Flyer for the University of Akron LGBTQ+ History Fair, sent from Madelynne Smith and Olivia Kurylo
The University of Akron's [Un]class, "Out" of the Archives: Presenting Reasearch on Akron's LGBTQ+ History
20 Student Organizations to Check Out at UA
More in Campus News
Zippy in the fan section during a football game, courtesy of The University of Akron.
Be the Roo: hurry and sign up for Zippy tryouts by Friday, Feb. 7
Five Narcan Stations on Campus
Five Narcan Stations on Campus
ZipsGuide Holiday Market Event Graphic
ZipsGuide Hosts Small Business Holiday Market, Dec. 2
Photo from the Art as Therapy exhibit. Courtesy of the Cummings Center Instagram
The Cummings Center for the History of Psychology Presents New Exhibit, "Art as Therapy?"
It’s Time to Step and Connect with UA Students and Staff on October 23.
It’s Time to Step and Connect with UA Students and Staff on October 23.
University of Akron celebrates National Coming Out Day on Friday, Oct. 11, with multiple on-campus events
University of Akron celebrates National Coming Out Day on Friday, Oct. 11, with multiple on-campus events
More in News
Joe Gatto Tour Logo. Courtesy of E.J. Thomas Hall's website
Let's Get Into It: Joe Gatto's Fun and Memorable Night of Comedy
Baseballs sitting in grass
Cancellation of Pete Rose Event Following His Recent Passing
The Depot Apartments entrance, Photo Courtesy of the Depot Apartments website
Off Campus Housing Opportunities, such as The Depot, Offer Students a Different Living Experience During the Semester
Sips and Dips Flyer. Graphic Courtesy of ZAB
ZAB Hosts Sober Sips and Dips, October 15
Horror masks on stage.
The Rocky Horror Show Returns to the Akron Civic Theatre
Photo from the 2023 Fall Festival, taken from the Downtown Akron Partnership's Facebook profile.
Fall Fest Offers University of Akron Students a Festive Break and Community Fun
Donate to The Buchtelite
$275
$500
Contributed
Our Goal