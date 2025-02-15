Recent Car Break-Ins around the University of Akron

A spree of break-ins resulted in over 60 cars being affected overnight throughout the Downtown Akron area and on the University of Akron campus on January 20.

During the spree, University of Akron Police (UAPD) and the Akron Police Department (APD) worked hand in hand to instill an investigation pertaining to the 60 break-ins.

University of Akron Chief of Police and Campus Safety, Jim Gilbride reported to the community that three juveniles and one adult were arrested for the break-ins. Two of the three juveniles were not directly involved in the large spree that occurred but were still charged with one count of criminal damage.

The adult involved in the break-ins was charged with 31 counts ranging from theft to criminal damage. Those 31 charges will also affect the remaining juvenile.

Chief Gilbride also said that it was the biggest spree of break-ins he has seen in a long time.

The arrests have had a big impact on how UAPD can make campus safer for students.

How can you prevent a break-in?

No Valuables: Make sure there are no valuables left in your vehicle. Whether it’s sporting goods, a laptop computer, a wallet, etc.

Don’t leave firearms unattended: Either take the firearm home, or feel free to bring it down to UAPD and they will store it inside the police station in a safe. Do not leave the firearm unattended in your vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas: Look for cameras in the parking lots and park close to a camera, so say if this issue did happen to you, there would be clear enough evidence to catch who it was.

Lock Doors: Most thieves break car windows to see the valuables in the car, but in some cases the vehicle is already unlocked, so make sure your car is locked at all times.

Shaina Bauman, a sophomore at the University of Akron and has recently found out about this issue occurring on campus. “If I am being honest, I was scared that my car could possibly get broken into after hearing about all these break-ins happening in a short amount of time,” Bauman said. “Luckily, I do not keep anything valuable in my car and I always make sure it is locked when it is unattended. It was helpful to hear that I should park near a camera just in case anything happens. I am pleased to hear that UAPD is doing everything they can to make sure the students and campus are safe.”

UAPD is doing everything they can to make sure all students feel safe on campus, and if you have any questions or concerns, please contact them. They are open and on duty 24/7. To get updates from UAPD, check your email for your Zipmail message every week. Also, for more information, check out their website.