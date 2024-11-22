My Pink Gloves Boxing

To embark on a new adventure is something I am always up for. I have tried Aerobics, Zumba, Spinning, Running, Pilates, Yoga, and Boot Camp classes over the years. I go in spurts with my fitness regimen. I intermingle fitness classes with adult dance classes of Tap, Jazz, or Ballet. I like to move, and I want to attempt to be fit. If I am in a fitness class, I tend to eat better. And have more energy for life. Yes, forcing me to move and sweat is a wonderful thing, I tell my lazy self who wants to go home and read a book or attempt to draft amazing articles for The Buchtelite. When my co-worker told me she was going to take the Pink Gloves Boxing class here on campus, I said to myself, “Sure, why not?” And our adventure in hitting a punching bag began. On a campus. Not in a ring like Rocky Balboa. In the evening hours, when most employees dream of going home. With pink gloves, not big bulky black ones. Committing twice a week to this art form combined with pink gloves, team building, and sweat is an experience I think you should attempt if you can make the time and produce the finances for it.

For starters, there are four tiers. You start off in Tier I and you work your way up. Two tiers workout at the same time. There are numerous students to get to know. After a big circle warm up, we break up into two tiers then into groups of two or three and we do rotations of stations. The stations consist of abdominal work, agility ladder drills, shadow boxing, boxing with the punching bags, punching with the instructors, and full body workout. What I like about this, you do not get bored doing one thing for a long time. It gives you a sense of fitness urgency, like you must get your best mini workout in before the dinger rings to go on to your next station. We usually do our stations twice. It is great to see the progress week by week.

During class there is a “get to know your partner” question. I do not want to spoil any of the questions, but they are easy to answer questions. At the end of the class, we sit in a huge group circle, and you tell who your partner was and the answer to the question. This, and the special book you receive about goals, positivity, and fitness, help make this class more of an experience than just another grueling fitness regimen. The instructors talk through the workbook and the positive messages it offers, and it adds value to the class. Along with hosting a Halloween dress up class and a “Gift from The Heart” day (a secret Santa exchange during class), the instructors make it fun for everyone. If someone has an interest in becoming an instructor, there are options to do that. At the end of our session, we have “Tier Up Day!” which involves coming in on a Saturday to show our stuff. It will not be stressful, as we are showing endurance and practiced punches. Again, I do not wish to reveal all the details as I want an element of surprise with this class once you hopefully sign up. And I have not yet experienced it yet!

Are you ready to join this 10-week, twice a week class yet? In our next Buchtelite I will have interviews and even more stories concerning this adventure. Follow along with University of Akron employee Shananne Lewis to see how the boxing venture turns out. Hopefully, I can say, “Yo, Adrian, I did it!”

I must add some Rocky lingo from the movie to feel like an authentic boxer, you know.

https://www.uakron.edu/rec/fitness/pgb/ for all the info you need for the next session of Pink Gloves Boxing.