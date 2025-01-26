The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Taking it Back to 2024 with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

As the year 2025 begins, it is always exciting to reflect on the Christmas season. The Christmas lights are always an unforgettable moment to enjoy with your friends and family. Buchtelite Correspondent, Kenny Whitten recaps the Christmas cheer throughout the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
By Kenny Whitten, Correspondent
January 26, 2025
Simply having a wonderful Christmas time in the Cleveland Zoo this year! The “Wild Winter Lights” in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo made a great comeback in 2024. From November 12 to December 30, 2024, guests had the chance to walk into the zoo to view the beautiful Christmas lights or through a drive-by experience.

I decided to walk through the 2024 Christmas lights with one of my friends and we were surprised by the amount of time and dedication throughout the zoo with lights! Tickets were 24 dollars each, and for this experience, it was worth it.

Once you enter the Metroparks you were greeted already with the lights and designs, for a great preview of the zoo lights. As you travel around you get to see some of the iconic Christmas designs of ornaments, Santas, and such completely covered in Christmas lights.  

As you tour around not only do you see Christmas presents and gingerbread wrapped in lights, but the Zoo also displays several animals such as zebras, kangaroos, giraffes, and more to be fully decorated to stay on brand with the zoo theme! 

The zoo offers many photography opportunities with its display of amazing themes, while walking in its display of amazing themes, while walking in different directions and seeing displays of amazing lights! Even with directions to meet Santa at the North Pole!

The zoo also includes some free perks such as photos with Rudolph, The Grinch, Elsa, and Anna, and riding the Carousel, which are included in your ticket! However, snacks, photos with Santa, and seeing Rudolph 4D are costly. 

 Overall, the zoo lights were worth the walk and the time! Hopefully, it will be even better next year! And of course, we could not leave without getting a photo with Santa from the North Pole!

