The Buchtelite
The Buchtelite

There are only four more days to experience Akron Art Museum’s exhibition GLOW: Neon & Light

By Devin Ballog, Correspondent
February 5, 2025
Devin Ballog

It’s last call for Akron Art Museum’s GLOW: Neon and Light, an exhibition that spotlights working with neon as an art medium. Open since Sept. 21, the exhibition has its last guided tour Thursday, Feb. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to noon and its last viewing day on Sunday, Feb. 9

GLOW is special,” the exhibition’s curator, Wendy Earle, said. “You’re not going to see sculptures like this in a lot of other places.”

For those who would like to learn more about the artwork while viewing, the guided accessible tour on Thursday will be led by docent Amy Buller. Buller will be joined by an ASL interpreter from Greenleaf Family Center for the thirty-minute, guided experience.

The tour is free and drop-ins are welcome, but registration is requested.

GLOW features pieces from many neon artists including Jeffry Chiplis, Sarah Blood, and Keith Lemley, who all bring their own perspective and style to neon art.

From a piece that mixes the magnetic tape from a VHS tape, mirrors, and neon rings to a piece that infinitely reflects letters made out of neon using mirrors, the exhibition has no small shortage of variety.

“You’re going to see a lot of sculptural intrusions. A lot of abstractions,” Earle said.

She describes some of the work as figurative, explaining that the artists are just exploring the light itself and how it works in the space.

The museum offers free admission for all UA students and encourages them to explore not just GLOW but the rest of the museum as well.

For those who enjoy music and want to witness GLOW before it’s gone, the museum is offering a glass bending demonstration (a technique heavily used in neon art) during its free concert on Saturday, February 8: Midwinter Tunes. The concert features a variety of local musicians, food vendors and pop up and runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

Glass bending, a technique heavily used in neon art, will be demonstrated by artist Alissa Ebriele during the event.

Earle was quick to connect the glass bending demonstration and its artist back to GLOW.

“She’s been a commercial neon bender for 14 years, and she also does a lot of art practice as well. So we’re excited about that,” Earle said.

For more information about the museum, the GLOW exhibition, and Midwinter Tunes, visit their website at https://akronartmuseum.org

