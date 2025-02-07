The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite

UA Wind Symphony performs newly composed symphony “TITAN” at OMEA Professional Development Conference

The ensemble performed the work’s World Premiere Thursday with a visiting high school in EJ Thomas Hall
By Jakob Lawrence, Correspondent
February 6, 2025

The University of Akron Wind Symphony has been invited to perform its new symphony titled “TITAN” as part of the Ohio Music Educators Association (OMEA) conference at the Cleveland Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. in the CC Atrium Ballroom. The performance is free and open to the public.

On Thursday, the World Premiere of “TITAN” was performed by The UA Wind Symphony and the Lakota East High School band from Cincinnati at EJ Thomas Hall.

OMEA is a professional development conference for music teachers that also hosts student competitions and showcases student performances and new music.

The symphony, “TITAN” was written by Julie Giroux, a close friend of Galen Karriker, The University of Akron’s director of bands. The work takes listeners on a journey through the universe, with each movement focusing on different celestial objects.

Story continues below advertisement

Students were excited to perform the work even before playing through it.

“I think there are a lot of students in the band that are already fans of Julie Giroux,” Karriker said. “So, there was just this excitement about it.”

Another interesting facet of the experience for students was working with a live composer and being part of the composition process. Giroux attended a rehearsal virtually, and decided the piece was missing something, inspiring her to write an additional movement for the piece. Karriker then suggested completing the symphony with “Celestial Song” by Robert Spittal.

“Celestial Song” was written for the victims of the school shooting in Newtown, CT. The composer was inspired by a phrase heard in an interview calling the shooting victims ’26 new diamonds in the sky,’ making the piece a fitting addition to “TITAN.”

The addition of the two movements makes the symphony around 45 minutes long.

Karriker describes the experience of performing “TITAN” as a diverse group joining for a uniquely unified experience.

“You’re a group of individuals who are vastly different in so many different ways, and you play different instruments, and yet you come together and you work together to create this thing, this organism you know this living recreation of art,” he said.“You’re recreating somebody, someone else’s art through sound and that’s a really fascinating thing to experience.”

Find more information on the Ohio Music Educator’s Association 2025 Professional Development Conference here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Buchtelite
$275
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
There are only four more days to experience Akron Art Museum’s exhibition GLOW: Neon & Light
There are only four more days to experience Akron Art Museum’s exhibition GLOW: Neon & Light
Reflecting on TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
"TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" taken in 2024 at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Starts Broadway in Akron Run with a Bang
Snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef
The Do's and Don'ts of Studying Abroad
Meet The Zips Behind the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon
Meet The Zips Behind the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon
A Reflection on UA Theatre
A Reflection on UA Theatre
More in Music
Photo taken from the BostonGlobe.com Courtesy of Ryan Clemens
Are Celebrities Human? A Commentary on the Societal Treatment of Celebrities.
James Marron plays in "Concerts on the Commons" in Downtown Akron. (Photo capture from YouTube).
ZAB Guitar Appreciation Event on Monday, Sept. 23 offers Zips an afternoon break with music
UA Choirs rehearsing for their "Devotion" concert.
UA Choirs partake in #ChamberChallenge
The concert ended in a standing ovation.
Letter to the Editor: Unfinished
UA Graduate and Horn Player Jordin Andrews used personal experience with cancer to help others
UA graduate and horn player Jordin Andrews used personal experience with cancer to help others
Current WZIP members and alumni work together at WQMX FM 94.9. From left to right: Jake Herron (alum), Joe Headley (current WZIP member), Abbie Stopka (current WZIP member), Owen Pinion (current WZIP member), Rachel Evans (alum).
WZIP Turns 60
More in Showcase
Courtesy of the University of Akron Police Department website
Recent Car Break-Ins around the University of Akron
Photo courtesy of House Three Thirty.
House Three Thirty Hosts Life Drawing Feb. 15
Live performances at the Lunar New Year Festival, courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
‘2025 Lunar New Year Celebration’ happening in Downtown Akron Saturday, Feb. 15
Headshot of Mike Ciammaichella. Retrieved from researchgate.net
Ruhlin's Senior VP of Strategic Development to speak on Leadership as part of Student Success Series
Zippy in the fan section during a football game, courtesy of The University of Akron.
Be the Roo: hurry and sign up for Zippy tryouts by Friday, Feb. 7
Taking it Back to 2024 with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Taking it Back to 2024 with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Donate to The Buchtelite
$275
$500
Contributed
Our Goal