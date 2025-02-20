Full Grip Games Expands to 5 Times Its Original Size

Downtown Akron’s game and hobby store, Full Grip Games, has recently expanded, moving to a space that is five times its original size.

With this expansion, Full Grip is offering customers larger tournaments and space for games.

Located on 121 E. Market Street, Full Grip Games has slowly been expanding their storefront for the past several years.

Full Grip’s owners opened a board game bar next door and remodeled an entire room for a play space a few years back. The expansions have been made with the wants and needs of the player in mind.

After this latest renovation, their new storefront is giving players more of what they love.

When asked about the new offers, Tommi, an employee of the shop, talked about the love the community has had for their new Warhammer space.

“We’ve gotten three brand new terrain tables for people to play on. People have already been coming in and doing their free-to-play, Tommi said.

The shop anticipates tournaments on the three new terrain tables beginning in March. The original space couldn’t hold even a single terrain table.

“People mostly are just enjoying the new space,” Tommi said. “This space can accommodate 114 people, whereas previously, the space could maybe only accommodate 48.”

With the new space comes bigger tournaments and events. The free to play Magic the Gathering Commander Sundays draw in more than 50 people regularly. For more competitive players, there is a $4,000-prize Pokémon tournament in March, and plans for similar Magic the Gathering events in the near future.

Full Grip is also expanding their stock. The new space is allowing them to work towards expanding their line-up of gaming accessories, tabletop miniatures, and other larger models.

Full Grip plans to continue to give back to their customers that made the expansion possible.

From February until the end of April, they are celebrating by offering a 50% increase in the prize pool for their weekly events.

Manager Aaron Stanley posted in the Full Grip Discord, announcing “To celebrate the new store and thank @everyone for your continued support, we are going to be offering 1.5x prizing payout for ALL regularly scheduled weekly events from February 1st through the end of April… We couldn’t have done this without you all, thank you.”

To learn more about Full Grip games and its attached board game bar, The Green Dragon Inn, visit their websites or like them @FullGripGamesOfficial and @the_green_dragon_inn on Instagram.