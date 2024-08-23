The University of Akron is Named The “Official University of the Cleveland Browns”

The University of Akron has started another semester, this time being “the official university of the Cleveland Browns.” The partnership between the university and the NFL team is set to strengthen multiple opportunities for growth.

This partnership will amplify internship opportunities for students across several majors. These internships will provide “in the field” learning to lift the UA student experience. The project will connect the classroom with professional experience.

“This is a touchdown for both organizations,” R.J. Nemer, president of the University of Akron said.

The idea behind this partnership will allow students to explore academic programming with the Browns, curated to kickoff careers early. This will provide students with top-grade knowledge and training. It will also maximize connections and have students prepared for their occupation following graduation.

Story continues below advertisement

For-credit project courses will be formed and offered by UA faculty and Browns professionals. These courses will give students a special experience to research, analyze, and present their findings to Browns personnel.

The commitment of the Browns and UA will include a joint service project through the Browns Give Back Movement. The program was formed to create a space to give back to the community through volunteer programs and services.

As an addition, hand-picked Browns personnel will be able to continue their education and build on their skillsets through UA’s programs, including online degree opportunities.

Students can anticipate events to be held at the Cleveland Browns stadium and the Cross-Country Mortgage Campus in Berea.

In the future, you can expect the Cleveland Browns and the University of Akron jointly in the media through events, content, and game-day coverage.