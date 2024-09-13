The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite

Greek Alumni and Student Tailgate Brings The University of Akron Community Together for Football Home Opener

The free tailgate event is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, before the Zips Football game against Colgate University.
By Jaelyn Clinkscales, Contributor
September 13, 2024
The brothers of TKE, photo provided by TKE Fraternity.

The University of Akron’s Greek Alumni and Student Tailgate offers current students and alumni a chance to come together, network, and celebrate the Greek life experience on Saturday, September 14, before the Akron Football home opener,

Students interested in getting involved in Greek life or other student organizations are also encouraged to attend for an opportunity to learn more and meet fraternity and sorority members.

The event, featuring food trucks and classic tailgate games, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in Lot 13 on the corner of Carroll and Spicer near the fraternity and sorority houses. It is free and open to the public.

Organized by the university’s Greek community, the tailgate aims to boost school spirit and foster connections between students and alumni.

Story continues below advertisement

Nick Campana, past president and current advisory vice president for Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE), as well as student trustee on the University of Akron Board of Trustees, emphasized the importance of the event.

UA student Alyssa Alexsonshk takes a selfie at a UA home game.

“Our main goal for game day tailgates is really just congregating with friends, family, and alumni on such a cherished occasion as the Akron Home Opener,” Campana said.

“Students should expect to see waves of navy blue and members of all student organizations coming together to celebrate the Zips football team—especially after we beat Colgate,” he said.

A Political Science major with a Pre-Law minor, Campana is expected to graduate in Spring 2025.

All university students and alumni are encouraged to stop by the tailgate to reconnect and join in the fun. Learn more and register for the free event here.

Tickets for the evening’s home opener are free for students with a valid ZipCard at the gate, or $13 (GA) or $18 (Reserved) for UA Alumni. Tickets can be purchased online. 

Whether you’re an alum looking to relive your Greek life days or a student eager to join in, this tailgate is sure to be a spirited celebration of Akron pride.

 

Jaelyn Clinkscales wrote this article as part of a Newswriting class in the University of Akron School of Communication.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Buchtelite
$250
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Football
Zips LIVE is a radio show that covers Zip Athletics on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. live from the Spaghetti Warehouse.v
Zips LIVE Interview with Football Head Coach, Men’s Golf Coach
Former Zips Football head coach Terry Bowden.
Terry Bowden Fired, Search for New Football Coach Begins
Van Edwards, Jr., (Cape Coral, Fla.) UA senior and RB for the Zips team. (Image via Jeff Harwell)
Zips Come Up Short on Senior Night
Zips football players and Zippy celebrating with the Wagon Wheel after fourth consecutive win against Kent State. (Photo courtesy of the Akron Zips)
Akron Wins Fourth Consecutive ‘Wagon Wheel’
The Zips exit the field as the weekend's homecoming festivities take place during halftime.
Football Falls Short During Homecoming
Zips players celebrating the big win over Northwestern. (Photo courtesy of Akron Athletics)
Underdogs No More: Zips Secure First Big Ten Victory Since 1894
More in Showcase
Graphic from The University of Akron News Website
The University of Akron is Named The “Official University of the Cleveland Browns”
E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. Photographed by Liv Ream
Broadway in Akron Returns for the 2024-2025 School Year
A Clue Review: How Does the Play Compare to the Movie?
A Clue Review: How Does the Play Compare to the Movie?
Photo by Shananne Lewis
The Hower House Museum Presents ‘Essential Luxuries of the Upper Class: Tea with the Howers,’ through September 2024
Buchtelite Photographer Philip Patnode takes top prize in Bierce Library Haiku Contest
Buchtelite Photographer Philip Patnode takes top prize in Bierce Library Haiku Contest
In Memoriam: Dr. Andrew S. Rancer
In Memoriam: Dr. Andrew S. Rancer
Donate to The Buchtelite
$250
$500
Contributed
Our Goal