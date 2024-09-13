Greek Alumni and Student Tailgate Brings The University of Akron Community Together for Football Home Opener

The University of Akron’s Greek Alumni and Student Tailgate offers current students and alumni a chance to come together, network, and celebrate the Greek life experience on Saturday, September 14, before the Akron Football home opener,

Students interested in getting involved in Greek life or other student organizations are also encouraged to attend for an opportunity to learn more and meet fraternity and sorority members.

The event, featuring food trucks and classic tailgate games, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in Lot 13 on the corner of Carroll and Spicer near the fraternity and sorority houses. It is free and open to the public.

Organized by the university’s Greek community, the tailgate aims to boost school spirit and foster connections between students and alumni.

Nick Campana, past president and current advisory vice president for Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE), as well as student trustee on the University of Akron Board of Trustees, emphasized the importance of the event.

“Our main goal for game day tailgates is really just congregating with friends, family, and alumni on such a cherished occasion as the Akron Home Opener,” Campana said.

“Students should expect to see waves of navy blue and members of all student organizations coming together to celebrate the Zips football team—especially after we beat Colgate,” he said.

A Political Science major with a Pre-Law minor, Campana is expected to graduate in Spring 2025.

All university students and alumni are encouraged to stop by the tailgate to reconnect and join in the fun. Learn more and register for the free event here.

Tickets for the evening’s home opener are free for students with a valid ZipCard at the gate, or $13 (GA) or $18 (Reserved) for UA Alumni. Tickets can be purchased online.

Whether you’re an alum looking to relive your Greek life days or a student eager to join in, this tailgate is sure to be a spirited celebration of Akron pride.

Jaelyn Clinkscales wrote this article as part of a Newswriting class in the University of Akron School of Communication.