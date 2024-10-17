It’s Time to Step and Connect with UA Students and Staff on October 23.

Join fellow UA attendees for a fun night of line dancing and great conversations at Akron’s Step and Connect event. Step and Connect will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, Ballrooms B, C, D, and E. Students, faculty, and staff are welcome to attend.

The event will consist of four rounds of line dancing and networking sessions back-to-back. These sessions will allow guests to meet new people and have fun while line dancing. No matter your level of dance skill, the main goal is to have fun and meet new individuals.

Attendees are not required to dance. Those who chose not to participate in line dancing can spend their time in the networking lounge. These guests can then meet new people and foster connections with other attendees.

There will be a DJ providing music for the line dancing. Signature mocktails and snacks will be served for guests to enjoy at their leisure. There will be an opportunity for guests to win prizes in a raffle that will take place the night of Step and Connect. No registration is necessary for this event, however, a valid ZipCard is required for entry. Comfortable attire and shoes are encouraged.

“We want them to feel they can find a space where they can have meaningful conversations and make connections in a low-pressure environment and learn more about our office,” said Terry Vance, the Associate Director of Academic Support Services.

Vance also runs the Peer Mentoring Program on campus. It is primarily for freshmen, but the program is open to students from all class standings. Any student who is interested in acquiring a mentor can be paired up with one that is provided for them. In this service, they’ll try to pair students up with upperclassmen based on similarities between major or college. This way, students will connect based on common interests. The overall goal of this service is for mentors to work with their mentee for a year, thus providing support, academic assistance, guidance, and friendship.

“This event will provide an opportunity for students to learn more about these services and other events that these offices are organizing,” said UA student Autumn Frampton.

Following the week after Step and Connect, the Jean Hower Taber Student Union will host another event on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The event, titled Pumpkin Pride & Paint, will be held in Room 312 of the student union.

For more information on upcoming campus events, visit the University of Akron website. https://calendar.uakron.edu/