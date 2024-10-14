ZAB Hosts Sober Sips and Dips, October 15

The Zips Activity Board is set to host Sips and Dips, a free event inspired by Alcohol Awareness Week. The event will take place in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union International and Piano Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event is free for any University of Akron student. A vast collection of mocktails and paired appetizers will be offered to students in attendance, along with tips about alcohol consumption.

“It is kind of a play on wine and cheese pairings,” said Miranda Brainard, UA senior and the Health and Wellness Chair of ZAB.

Brainard created Sips and Dips and explained that the goal of the event is to give students a way to have fun that does not require alcohol.

Brainard elaborated on the mocktail, and appetizer pairings being offered, saying there will be three mocktails offered, each with an appetizer paired.

A beverage company named Rolling Refreshments will be providing the mocktails. The mocktails will be bourbon apple tea, cucumber ginger refresher, and orange pomegranate spritz.

Appetizers will be provided by Aramark. The appetizers will be tenderloin and bacon jam crostini, ricotta and fig flatbread, and a charcuterie board.

Brainard also mentioned that the mocktail recipes will be provided for students who want to recreate the mocktails themselves. Alcohol awareness tips that will be discussed include what medications should not be mixed with alcohol, healthier coping mechanisms, and BAC cards.

“The point of this event is to recenter students,” said Brainard. “And understand that this is Alcohol Awareness Week.”

More information on ZAB events, including Sober Sips and Dips, can be found on the ZAB Instagram, or on the University of Akron website. https://calendar.uakron.edu/event/23853-zabs-sober-sips-dips

This story was written as part of the Newswriting Across the Media course in The UA School of Communication.