Cookout on Coleman Common Kicks Off Homecoming Week with Free Food and Fun

The Cookout on Coleman Common, taking place on October 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will kick off the start of Homecoming Week and has become a beloved campus tradition since 2018.

Students can enjoy free food, music, games, and fire pits for roasting s’mores, along with the popular “Royalty Slime Auction,” where participants can bid to slime a member of the Homecoming court. Proceeds from the auction will support a campus organization or charity. This year’s charity will be for Akron Hope. Donate cash or change on behalf of a royal court member and the top four earners will be slimed at the homecoming cookout.

Reagan Dudones, UA senior majoring in AYA Language Arts and President of the Akron Council of Education Students (ACES), as well as a member of the 2024 UA Homecoming Court, emphasizes on her excitement for the cookout and how she can enjoy living in the moment and celebrate her school spirit.

“Wednesday’s cookout is going to be so much fun! It’s a time where we can forget about the stress of assignments and just get together to celebrate being Zips,” Dudones said.

Dudones will be participating in the Royalty Slime Auction and ACES is currently accepting donations on behalf of Reagan to raise money for Akron Hope to adopt a classroom.

“The Cookout on Coleman Common is a great way for students to hang out with their friends, enjoy a beautiful fall sunset, and experience campus life at its best,” said Director of Student Life, Brittany Ferguson-Mike.

Other events going on for UA Homecoming Week include:

Oct. 1- Homecoming Pumpkin Patch: Stop by Buchtel Hall for free apple cider, caramel apples, and a photo station from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 2- Zips Invade: Peanut Shoppe: Stop by the Peanut Shoppe downtown (203 Main St.) anytime between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up a treat for free with your zip card.

Oct. 3- Pep Rally (UA Students only): the UA marching band will cover the second floor of the Student Union for a pop-up pep rally at 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 4- Akron Zips Soccer Game Versus Xavier: Game starts at 7:00 p.m. Students can get free admission with their zip card and can find discounted tickets, here.

Oct. 4- Band Alumni Social: Following rehearsal, all Ohio Pride’s alumni are invited to socialize over a food and drink at Lockview Restaurant (207 Main St.) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 5- Zippy’s Oktoberfest: Homecoming Tailgate, taking place in Lot 10 (behind the Stile Athletics Field House) from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Read the Homecoming Weekend story for more information. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

Oct. 5- UA Football Game verses Bowling Green State University. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Purchase tickets to the Zips football game, ticket prices range from $11 to $28 based on location

For more information on this week’s homecoming events, visit the UA events website or the UA Campus Programs Instagram @uacampusprograms and the Department of Student Life Instagram @uastudentlife