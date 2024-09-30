Part of UA’s Homecoming Festivities, Family Weekend offers students a chance to reconnect with their support system from home, Oct. 4-6

The University of Akron is holding its annual Family Weekend from Oct. 4 through 6 in conjunction with Homecoming celebrations on campus. Designed to reconnect students with their families and introduce loved ones to the university, family weekend offers a comforting bridge between home and campus life. The University of Akron has created a myriad of events that will bring students and parents together.

With a variety of activities like games and DIY projects, the event aims to encourage emotional support and strengthen the ties between students and their families as they navigate the challenges of university life together.

Friends and Family of the Akron community are welcome to join Zippy on October 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “Zippy’s Oktoberfest” Homecoming Tailgate. Located in Lot 10, the theme of Oktoberfest will feature a biergarten for students aged 21 and over, offering seltzers and Oktoberfest beers for purchase. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

Following the homecoming tailgate, families and students can join the Zips in the homecoming football game verses Bowling Green State University for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Tickets can be purchased on the Zip Athletics Website. Students can also get into InfoCision Stadium for free with their zip card.

Story continues below advertisement

Madison Furino, an engineering major at the University of Akron, is also first timer with Zips football. Furino is eager to attend her first game with her family and friends at “Zippy’s Oktoberfest”.

“This is the first year my family is planning to go together, so I’m excited. And obviously I hope the Zips win,” said Furino.

Homecoming and Family Weekend is a great way for the Zips to come together and cheer on the 2024 Football team.

Also available on a first come, first serve basis – The University of Akron Alumni Association will offer the opportunity for alumni to renew their vows at the homecoming tailgate. Say “I Do” with the Roo will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m on the main stage. Request a spot for the ceremony to secure your plan to “I DO.”

Rather than expecting students to do the mental labor of planning a visit for their family, the organizers are interested in providing a free, structured weekend where students can show off their campus.

“One of our main goals is family fun,” Brittany Coy, Coordinator of Outreach at UA, said. “We want to see an environment that is conducive to the whole family.” Coy and her team have planned a variety of different activities including making tie-dye shirts and playing Mario Kart in the hopes that the weekend will be one that families won’t soon forget.

In addition to creating opportunities for families to have fun together on campus, Coy’s team is looking to ensure students get emotional support as they head toward midterms. “We want to be able to provide a space and platform for inviting that support,” Coy said. She is also interested in families seeing the investment they are making through a day (or a weekend) in the life of the campus.

Family Weekend has grown into a beloved tradition since it began in 2016. Whether it’s tie-dye shirts or Bingo sessions, these activities foster lasting memories for students and families alike. Coy fondly recalled how the return to in-person events in 2021 sparked excitement among attendees, with many families returning each year for these cherished traditions.

As the event approaches, students and their families are excited for a weekend full of fun and connection. “It’s always wonderful to see so many families come to campus and celebrate Family Weekend,” Coy added. This year’s event promises to create lasting memories for all involved.

For more information on the Homecoming Weekend Itinerary, visit the UA Homecoming Weekend tab on the University of Akron website.

This story was written as part of the Newswriting Across the Media course in The UA School of Communication.