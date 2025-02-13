House Three Thirty Hosts Life Drawing Feb. 15

On Saturday, February 15th, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at House Three Thirty, an experienced drawing instructor will guide the drawing lesson with live models.

Anyone, ranging from casual artists to experienced artists, can participate in this opportunity to sharpen their skills in a safe space.

To go along with the drawing lesson, participants can receive a glass of wine and snacks.

According to the website, doors for the event will open at 11:30 a.m. and seating is not assigned.

While there will be a drawing instructor to guide the lesson, creating your own work is welcome.

Sian Cotton, House Three Thirty Team Member, passionately explains the unique opportunity this event offers.

“This is definitely a unique experience. No matter if you’re an innate artist or if it’s your first life drawing, having the opportunity to pencil live models guided by an experienced instructor is something to remember.”

All participating artists are encouraged to bring their own art supplies.

From experience at House Three Thirty, Cotton esteems the artistic environment the venue holds.

“If you’ve ever been inside House Three Thirty, the venue itself is a work of art. A big part of our community mission here is to inspire. What better way to inspire than to give others a platform to express their inspiration.”

While this is the first time House Three Thirty has ventured into the life drawing space, the venue has held a variety of other artistic events.

“Everything from children’s art parties to adult painting classes that artists of all levels can enjoy. This will be our first time venturing into the world of life drawing as another way people can come together over art at House Three Thirty.”

The address of this event is 532 West Market Street Akron, OH 44303

Tickets for the Life Drawing Session and all House Three Thirty events can be found here.