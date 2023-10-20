The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
Trending Stories
1
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash

Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years • 1005 Views

2
Alternative Spring Break 2023 volunteers in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Natalie Mowad.

Applications open for Akron’s 2024 Alternative Spring Break • 753 Views

3
Robert Greathouse with his wife and some of his children and grandchildren after receiving his diploma.

A birthday gift from Zippy • 334 Views

Recent Stories
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
By Walid Jaffal, Special to the Buchtelite • November 2, 2023
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • October 30, 2023
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
By Benjamin Pritchard , Contributor • October 26, 2023
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
By Emily Price, editor-in-chief • October 26, 2023
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
By Amore Hill, Correspondent • October 22, 2023
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash
Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years
By News Release October 21, 2023
Introductions of Zip and Bearcat starting players.
The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team dominates against Cincinnati
By Olivia Kurylo, Online Editor • October 19, 2023
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent • October 19, 2023

The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team dominates against Cincinnati

UA’s hockey team took the victory in their 2023-2024 season’s home opener series.
By Olivia Kurylo, Online Editor
October 19, 2023
Introductions+of+Zip+and+Bearcat+starting+players.+
Olivia K
Introductions of Zip and Bearcat starting players.

Key Information: 

  • UA Zips won Sept. 29, 2023 (6-3) 
  • UA Zips victory Sept. 30, 2023 (13-2) 
  • Location: 8319 Port Jackson Ave NW, North Canton OH, 44720

The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team brought their skills to the ice during their 2023-2024 season home opener series against the University of Cincinnati on Sept. 29, 2023. The team faced Xavier University on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, with a 4-2 loss on Saturday and a close 3-2 win on Sunday against the Division II team.  

Securing a win against the Division II team gave the UA team confidence to face Cincinnati’s newly established Division III team. They approached the young team without an idea of what the Bearcats were bringing to the barn. As they came into their Home Opener weekend, the Zips only had their experience with other collegiate ice hockey teams for reference. 

#86 Colton Gregory. (Olivia Kurylo)

“I believe it will be a good game. We’re not really sure what we’re facing with their new organization. This is the first time they’ve had a D3 team, but we think we’re going to come to this game prepared, so hopefully we do well,Zips’ forward Colton Gregory said.  

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we can win this for sure,” said defenseman Andrew “Bernie” Bernard. 

The Bearcat’s Division III team reflected their youth and brought an aggressive style to the rink. Around the 19-minute, 30-second mark, Cincinnati scored. However, the three-minute mark proved to be a battle as Zips adjusted to Bearcat aggression.  

Zips’ #21 Kessel Richards came through with the first goal, inciting an opposing player to throw his twig. The first signs of unchecked emotions spilled onto the ice as Bearcat players switched lines. With tensions peaking, Cincinnati recovered soon after, leaving the first period up 2-1 and a major penalty that sent Zips’ forward #81 Jake Zenko to the sin-bin.  

With an idea of what to expect, the Zips brought their a-game back to the ice in the second period. At the 15-minute mark, forward #97 Kyle Gavin led the Zips, scoring the first goal of the second period. Forward #71 Kyle Grasha followed suit not long after, bumping the Zips up 3-2.  

#19 Andrew Bernard. (Olivia Kurylo)

#14 Jake Lubic defended the net with intensity as he secured the puck from the opposing team. Lubic took a couple of hits against the boards, but he returned with forceful body checks as he took Cincinnati off the puck and determined his next play. 

“He’s such a good defenseman,” said Brandon Boehm who serves as a defenseman alongside Lubic, though currently out due to injury. “His vision is crazy! He just knows when dudes are biting.”  

By the end of the period, the Zips added two more goals, each play filled with crucial communication from Zip to Zip as they motioned to each other on the ice. The team’s coordination and understanding of each other was unmatched. 

“We’re still building the bond, but we definitely have a bunch of chemistry coming together through past weekends of games,” said defenseman Logan Amore. “We found out we’re able to think like each other and get to this angle.”  

Ending the period with the same explosive energy he initially brought to the ice, Gavin scored his second goal of the game and was assisted by fellow forward #5 Charles Wilson.  

Cincinnati managed to score in the third period. The Zips’ #6 Adam Thomas scored at the four-minute mark assisted by #47 Nolan Lyle. Zips left the first game with a 6-3 win. 

Saturday, Sept. 30, the Zips and Bearcats faced off on the ice once again. With solid confidence from the previous game against Cincinnati, Zips dominated the ice as Wilson scored the first goal of the game assisted by Richards.  

The first period of the second game erupted with back-to-back Akron goals by Wilson and Lyle assisted by Richards and Thomas. Cincinnati dug a trench as Akron overwhelmed the Bearcats with intense power plays which sparked a tilly at the net that left chippy Bearcat #22 with a minor penalty while giving the Zips a one-man advantage.  

#97 Kyle Gavin leading a face-off. (Olivia Kurylo)

As Zip forwards battled for puck possession, they found openings at the net which left the Bearcats reeling from rapid-fire shot attempts. The second period exploded with Zip scores by Wilson and Amore with assists by fiery forwards Gavin and Grasha. Each score and assist was backed by confidence that swept over the ice and settled amongst Akron spectators.  

By the 10-minute mark, the Zips were up 8-0 with assists by Lubic and gained yet another thrown lumber by the Bearcats. As the period wrapped up, Cincinnati received a minor penalty and the Zips lost a player to a double minor penalty, all the consequences of a physically heated game. After intense discussions between the stripes and coaches, Cincinnati came out of the second period with a goal.  

Cincinnati killed off Akron’s penalties in the third period. As Gavin led faceoffs, it was no wonder the Zips were getting shots right off the bat by Grasha and defensemen Dominic Mannarino. Used to being a winger, Gavin channeled physicality from the boards into battling for puck possession. 

The Bearcats scored at the two-minute mark, though The University of Akron Zips left the ice with a dominating 13-2 victory.  

Thankfully no chiclets were lost, but give it time before hanging ‘em up Bearcats. 

The following week, The University of Akron’s Zips Hockey Team took on the Spartans of Case Western Reserve University on Oct. 6, 2023, at 8:40 p.m. at Center Ice Sports Complex.  

For more information about the team and their game schedule, visit  https://www.zipshockey.com/ 

Find The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team on social using the links: 

Akron Zips Hockey Twitter 

Zipspuck Instagram 

Akron Zips Hockey YouTube 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
A leaf blown by the wind in an autumn setting
Leaf: a poem
More in Sports
Zips Hockey Team warming up before Cincinnati game.
Hidden gems in sports: The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team
Image courtesy of University of Akron Athletics.
Basketball head coach Ryan Gensler leads new team and staff in preparation for upcoming season
girl friends hands piled together (on Unsplash)
Fall 2023 Print Story: Unsung Talent
UA Athletics new logo displayed on gym floor
University of Akron Athletics sets new standard to benefit student athletes
Student Organization SABA Offers Opportunities for UA Students to Gain Connections in the Sports Industry
Student Organization SABA Offers Opportunities for UA Students to Gain Connections in the Sports Industry
Picture of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Akron.
American Red Cross Offers Lifeguard Course and Certifications for UA Students
About the Contributor
Olivia Kurylo, Online Editor
Olivia Kurylo is a second-year student majoring in English. She plans to minor in Creative Writing and earn a certificate in Professional Social Media. Olivia hopes to pursue a career in the Publishing and Editing fields. In her spare time, Olivia enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her family.  Fun fact: My favorite movie is Little Women (2019). 

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
The Buchtelite • © 2023 All Rights Reserved • Website Design by SNO • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected].
All The Buchtelite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *