Fall Fest Offers University of Akron Students a Festive Break and Community Fun

As the fall semester reaches its midpoint, UA students have a perfect opportunity to take a break from their studies at the Downtown Akron Fall Fest. This year’s event, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cascade Plaza, will feature pumpkin painting, trick-or-treat stations, local food trucks, live entertainment, and craft vendors.

For UA students, this event not only provides a fun escape from their studies but also creates an opportunity to build community ties. Attendees can expect an engaging mix of activities, from seasonal crafts to live performances, making it a must-attend event for those looking to embrace the spirit of fall.

The festivities will kick off earlier in the morning with Gordy’s Pumpkin Run 5K, starting at 9 a.m. This event is open to runners of all skill levels and offers a scenic route through the streets of downtown Akron.

One runner participating this year is Paige Burneson (twin sister of the Editor-in-Chief), who shared her excitement about the race: “I have never run in a 5K before, but now that its cooler out, I thought this would be the perfect time to sign up for one,” Burneson said.

The Gordy’s Pumpkin Run has become a signature part of the Fall Fest experience, drawing in both locals and students alike. The race offers participants a festive way to get active while soaking in the beautiful fall scenery. Registration details for the event can be found here.

“I think events like this can really people to experience new hobbies like running, or even getting out in the community.” Burneson said. “A lot of people aren’t aware of these events and what downtown Akron has to offer and it’s a good way to dip your toes in to see new events out there.”

Fall Fest has grown each year since its debut in 2022. The first event featured a blend of fall festivities, music from Mo’ Mojo, and roaming performances by a magician. Last year’s Fall Fest expanded the event with even more attractions, such as an extended marketplace for local artisans, more food vendors, and a free showing of the popular 1993 movie, Hocus Pocus. As noted by The Cleveland Bucket List, the second annual festival saw increased participation and established itself as a signature event for the community.

The third annual Downtown Akron Fall Fest offers students a vibrant and engaging opportunity to connect with the local community and enjoy a break from their studies. Whether they are participating in Gordy’s Pumpkin Run or simply enjoying the festivities in the evening, UA students have plenty of chances to unwind, get involved, and make lasting connections. The festival continues to grow each year, becoming a highlight of the fall semester for both students and the greater Akron community.

For more information about this year’s Fall Fest, visit Downtown Akron Partnership’s Instagram; @downtownakronpartnership, or visit downtownakron.com