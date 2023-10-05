Basketball head coach Ryan Gensler leads new team and staff in preparation for upcoming season

Image courtesy of University of Akron Athletics.

When they are asked about their coaching style, most sports coaches express their focus on a team’s offensive or defensive ability. Meanwhile, Ryan Gensler, the new head coach for women’s basketball for The University of Akron, shared that his coaching style is based on his individual relationships with each player.

When I interviewed Gensler, I was surprised when he opened up the conversation and took an interest in me as a reporter. This attitude and consideration translate into his coaching strategies.

“I always want my players to know that I am in it with them,” said Gensler. “I am there for them and willing to help them with whatever difficulties they go through — whether basketball or life in general.”

This demonstrates that Gensler takes an active role in these athletes’ lives as a mentor and coach. He said that he is very excited for the opportunity to teach his athletes all the skills he has learned from his many years of being a coach. His coaching technique is also very process driven.

“Analyzing the process of what happened after we lose a game is key” Gensler says. “Everything happens for a reason and hard work needs to follow every loss, because losing in the end makes a team better and more united.”

A united team is what any coach wants, and Gensler said that this is his number one priority this season. Over the summer, the team was recruiting new players for three days. On the Tuesday after this they had worked out. The team also came together to plan a water park trip for team bonding.

Gensler expressed his respect for a lot of the MAC conference coaches and that he is ready to compete alongside them.

Overall, our women’s basketball team is in very good hands this year and the team looks forward to seeing all the fans pack the JAR.