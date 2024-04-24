The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
Trending Stories
1
Graphic created with images from Downtown Akron Partnership.

Celebrate Spring in a Sea of Pink: Top 5 Must-Dos at the 2024 Akron Sakura Festival • 258 Views

2
Graphic courtesy of Liv Ream; movie flyer from IMDB

In defense of Skinamarink • 199 Views

3
Graphic by Olivia Richardson.

Seeking Nominations: 24 Zips for 2024 • 167 Views

Recent Stories
Buchtelite Photographer Philip Patnode takes top prize in Bierce Library Haiku Contest
Buchtelite Photographer Philip Patnode takes top prize in Bierce Library Haiku Contest
April 23, 2024
In Memoriam: Dr. Andrew S. Rancer
In Memoriam: Dr. Andrew S. Rancer
By Julie Cajigas, Advisor • April 21, 2024
In Memoriam: Dr. David Ritchey
In Memoriam: Dr. David Ritchey
By Julie Cajigas, Advisor • April 21, 2024
Spectators at the Life Out of Balance display. Photo Courtesy of Emily Davis Gallery.
Myers School of Art Presents 'Life Out of Balance'
By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor • April 12, 2024
Graphic created with images from Downtown Akron Partnership.
Celebrate Spring in a Sea of Pink: Top 5 Must-Dos at the 2024 Akron Sakura Festival
By Sarah Burneson, Editor-in-Chief • April 3, 2024
What Our Staffers Do for Easter
What Our Staffers Do for Easter
By Amore Hill, Correspondent • March 30, 2024
The Cave Bear displayed in Crouse Hall. Photo Courtesy of the UA Geosciences Twitter (X) account.
Akron Goes "Ice Age" for Naming of Cave Bear
By Amore Hill, Correspondent • March 12, 2024
Graphic by Olivia Richardson.
Seeking Nominations: 24 Zips for 2024
By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor • March 10, 2024

Buchtelite Photographer Philip Patnode takes top prize in Bierce Library Haiku Contest

Suzan Altinas and Peter Williams round out the winner’s trio.
April 23, 2024

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Buchtelite
$250
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Graphic created with images from Downtown Akron Partnership.
Celebrate Spring in a Sea of Pink: Top 5 Must-Dos at the 2024 Akron Sakura Festival
Liam Kidd, Heavy is the Head shown at the 88th Juried Student Exhibition at The University of Akron Myers School of Art.
Gallery Rewind: The Myers School of Art 88th Juried Student Exhibition
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash
Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years
A leaf blown by the wind in an autumn setting
Leaf: a poem
An apple tree filled with lots of red apples photo - free Michigan Image on Unsplash
giving tree: a poem
More in News
In Memoriam: Dr. Andrew S. Rancer
In Memoriam: Dr. Andrew S. Rancer
In Memoriam: Dr. David Ritchey
In Memoriam: Dr. David Ritchey
Spectators at the Life Out of Balance display. Photo Courtesy of Emily Davis Gallery.
Myers School of Art Presents 'Life Out of Balance'
The Cave Bear displayed in Crouse Hall. Photo Courtesy of the UA Geosciences Twitter (X) account.
Akron Goes "Ice Age" for Naming of Cave Bear
ZipsGuide: Celebrate Black History Month by supporting Black-owned businesses in Akron
ZipsGuide: Celebrate Black History Month by supporting Black-owned businesses in Akron
Photo via Canva.com.
The 2024 Series on Reproductive Justice is This Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 28 and 29
More in Poetry
Poster courtesy of Open Mic Night organizers AshBelt Journal and Upstart Crows.
UA’s Upstart Crows and AshBelt Journal hold Open Mic Night at the Green Dragon Inn, Oct. 5
White swan on water during daytime photo - Free Uk Image on Unsplash
The Swan's Rapture: a poem
Courtesy Engin_Akyurt on pixabay.com.
Poem: Plastic
Original Graphic Created by UA Press Student Assistant, Rhye Pirie
University of Akron Press Hosts Holiday Book Sale at Bierce Library, Nov. 28
Copyright: Copyright (c) 2020 Roberto Galan/Shutterstock.
The University of Akron kicks off Diversity Week with Drag Bingo, Monday Nov. 7
University of Akron campus.
Undergraduate Student Organization Upstart Crows Creates Zine

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
The Buchtelite • © 2024 All Rights Reserved • Website Design by SNO • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Buchtelite
$250
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected].
All The Buchtelite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *