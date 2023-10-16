The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

giving tree: a poem

By Emily Price, editor in chief
October 16, 2023
Emmalee Couturier
An apple tree filled with lots of red apples photo – free Michigan Image on Unsplash

i didn’t realize
i was
the giving
tree,
and that
the apples
you took
were
actually
made for
me.

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributor
Emily Price, Editor-in-Chief

Emily Price is the editor in chief of The Buchtelite. She is majoring in English and minoring in News, Public Relations, Creative Writing, and Converged Media Studies. She loves smoothies, coffee, writing poetry, and giving people opportunities to share their voice and story.

She previously served as Copy Editor in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

