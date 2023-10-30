The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2

By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor
October 30, 2023
A+Dia+De+los+Muertos+display+in+a+local+Ohio+pumpkin+patch.
Julie Cajigas
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.

The University of Akron has a new student organization this fall: The Spanish Club.

The first meeting for the Spanish Club took place in Olin Hall on Oct. 3, conducted by Dr. Camelly Cruz-Martes, or “Dr. Camelly” as she asks her students to call her. The Buchtelite sat in to learn more about the new org.

Cruz-Martes is a natural advisor for the group with twenty-four years of experience teaching Spanish, along with experience creating a college curriculum for the major/minor called Spanish for Healthcare. Locally, she participates in literacy efforts for Hispanic children. There is much to utilize through her experience for a successful Spanish Club.   

Earlier in the year, a new admissions counselor had asked her if there was a Spanish Club. She told him there was not, and from there, the Spanish Club was born.  Both Cruz-Martes and the recently hired admissions counselor exchanged smiles while reminiscing about the origin of the Spanish Club during the first meeting.   

The meeting consisted of getting to know one another and attempting to answer questions in Spanish. Participants of the club are currently mostly students of “Dr. Camelly,” but she and her members hope it will grow. OneSpanish professor returned an assignment to her students with a reminder about the new upcoming Spanish Club and another participant heard about the club from a friend.

The Spanish Club offers an extended opportunity for students to practice Spanish and learn about culture. “I want more students to have engagement outside of the classroom and the community,” Cruz-Martes said in English, after talking intensely in Spanish with her students.  

In addition to attending a monthly Spanish Club, students are given opportunities to study abroad in Latin American countries next year.  

Dia de Los Muertos event flyer courtesy, of University of Akron Spanish Club.

Dia de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead Event – Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Spanish Club is preparing for its big Day of the Dead event on Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the International Lounge at the Student Center. Students who attend can decorate a sugar skull, an important symbol of the holiday, see what a typical ‘ofrenda’ (altar) looks like, and learn the history, symbols, and culture of the Day of the Dead. The event is free and open to all.

What is the Day of the Dead? Simply stated, it is a day that is meant to honor death as a natural part of life. It has deep roots in the Aztec tradition. The deceased had offerings made to them, altars were displayed, and incense would burn for one month. When the Spaniards arrived in Latin America, they moved this summer holiday to the beginning of November to be closer to All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day.   

For more information on the Spanish Club, reach out to Dr. Camelly Cruz-Martes at [email protected].

Though a set time/day has not been established for the Spanish club, come to the Day of Dead event to get acquainted with the club members and officers, or sign up for a Zoom meeting to travel abroad next year. 

Those interested in study abroad may attend a Zoom Info meeting on either Nov. 1 at 4:00 or Nov. 2 at 5:00. Email Spanish professor Kirstin Polen de Campi at [email protected] for details about choosing your Zoom info session.   
Shananne Lewis, Online Editor
