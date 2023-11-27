The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Broadway in Akron set to finish its musical season with “The Cher Show” and “Clue”

The remaining two Broadway musicals will be back at UA’s E.J. Thomas Hall in January through April 2024.
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent
November 27, 2023
The+Cher+Show+logo+courtesy+of+Playhouse+Square.
“The Cher Show” logo courtesy of Playhouse Square.

After the “Pretty Woman” and “Mean Girls” shows started off Broadway in Akron’s 2023-24 musical run, the four-show series at UA’s E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall is set to end after musical performances of “The Cher Show” and “Clue” in April 2024. 

The third and upcoming performance will be “The Cher Show,” which will debut at E.J. Thomas Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.  

The three pivotal versions of Cher depicted in “The Cher Show.” Photo courtesy of Playhouse Square.

“The Cher Show” is a Tony-Award-winning musical that delves into the complex life of global popstar Cher, an American singer, television personality and actress who rose to prominence in the 1960s when she performed alongside her former husband Sonny Bono in the musical duo Sonny and Cher.  

Cher also enjoyed the success of a solo career later in her life and has since made a name for herself as a pillar of female empowerment as she dominated pop culture. 

Story continues below advertisement

“The Cher Show” features 35 hit songs and explores six decades of Cher’s stardom. The main character Cher is played by three different women to represent the three pivotal time periods in the pop star’s life.  

Following “The Cher Show,” Broadway in Akron’s fourth musical “Clue” will show at the Hall on Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Apr. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Apr. 25 at 7:30 p.m. 

The musical “Clue” and the 1985 iconic movie of the same name were originally based on the Hasbro board game.  

“Clue” combines hilarious, witty comedy with a murder mystery plot as it begins at the remote Boddy Manor, where six mysterious and seemingly unrelated guests have been invited to a dinner party that takes a turn for the worst. When the host of the dinner party turns up dead, it is up to the six dinner guests and the audience to decipher the clues left behind and crack the case.  

The musical’s prominent characters include Wadsworth, the butler, and six party guests known as Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard and Mr. Green. 

“Clue” dinner party unboxing their clues. Photo courtesy of Playhouse Square.

“Clue” will conclude Broadway in Akron’s musical line-up and will leave audience members laughing, guessing, and scratching their heads as they try to undercover who the killer is.  

“The Cher Show” and “Clue” are open to all interested individuals who want to experience a night full of musical memories. 

UA students can purchase tickets to E.J. Thomas shows for $15 at the main ticket office upon presentation of their Zipcard. 

Tickets for “The Cher Show” and “Clue” can be bought at the official box office inside E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall or on the official Playhouse Square website at https://www.playhousesquare.org/events-tickets/series-season-tickets-packages/broadway-in-akron 

 
Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributor
Taylor Lorence, Secretary
Hi, my name is Taylor Lorence. I am a 20-year-old junior at the University of Akron. My major is Public Relations, and my minor is International Business. This is my first semester joining The Buchtelite, and I am so excited! Fun fact: I have been whale watching in 3 different states: Alaska, Maine, and Massachusetts.

