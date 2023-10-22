The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21

By Amore Hill, Correspondent
October 22, 2023
Image+courtesy+of+Chris+Rutan+Photography.
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.

This Saturday, Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP) hosted its second annual Fall Fest at the Cascade Plaza and on Main St. from 5-9 p.m.  

At this free event, families participated in 19 trick-or-treating stations along Main St., saw a roaming magician, stilt walkers, a spooky market with 25+ vendors and face painting. The public was welcomed with music, food and a 7:30 p.m. screening ofHocus Pocus.”  

This year, we’ve expanded the festival; there are more vendors, more food, and more trick-or-treat stations,” said Dominic Caruso, DAP communications director.  

The trick-or-treat stations along Main St. were manned by downtown businesses and organizations. Cascade Plaza held pumpkin decorating, live music from Wishgarden, and crafts led by DAP and Akron Art Museum.  

Caruso says these events help bring people downtown to help people discover the businesses and organizations that offer excellent products and services as well as raise the perception of and invest in downtown. 

Fall Fest is a success if we get a nice crowd of people enjoying themselves in downtown Akron, which I think we can definitely do,” said Caruso. 

This year, in addition to activities, DAP invited costumed special guests like the Akron Roller Derby, Akron Bike Party, the Cleveland Ghostbusters, and more.  

Local food vendors present included Bereka Coffee, Cookie’s BBQ, Essential Dipped Delights, Dr. Hibachi and La Reina Boricua. 

For adults only, at 6:30 p.m. there was a Haunted Downtown Walking Tour with Summit County Historical Society. This included a DORA drink ticket for those 21+ and a soft drink for those 18-20. 

Fall Fest will be followed by the Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival also taking place at Cascade Plaza. This event is loosely inspired by the TV show “Gilmore Girls and will be held Nov. 4, 2023, from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. 
