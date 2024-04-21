The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

By Julie Cajigas, Advisor • April 21, 2024
In Memoriam: Dr. David Ritchey

A professor emeritus of the School of Communication and friend to the Buchtelite, Dr. Ritchey was a Fulbright scholar who took his PR students to see the world.
By Julie Cajigas, Advisor
April 21, 2024
By A special section of the Spring 2024 Magazine Edition: Chasing Totality

Dr. David Ritchey, a professor emeritus of The University of Akron, passed away on April 6, 2024 after a brief health struggle. We remember him as a friend to The Buchtelite. In Dr. Ritchey’s PR Writing course, he would tell students that if they could get their work published in The Buchtelite, they would earn an automatic A. Appearing in the media is, after all, the goal of all media relations efforts. He always stressed the importance of the students becoming published authors. A prolific local theatre critic, David believed in the power of the pen.

How many of the Buchtelite’s editors and reporters came from Dr. Ritchey’s encouragement? We have to guess quite a few.

Dr. Ritchey taught at The University of Akron for more than 30 years. He was an avid fan of showing his class the tornado shelter in the basement. We never learned whether or not he had a traumatic experience with a tornado, but he definitely believed strongly in weather safety. He tied that short field trip to the basement of Kolbe Hall in with his initial lecture on crises.

A Dr. Ritchey field trip that required a few more airline miles was the one he took to London with his PR students. During their study abroad they experienced Public Relations from a truly global perspective. He was also a Fulbright scholar to Romania and a globetrotter in his personal life as well.

Story continues below advertisement

An award-winning teacher, David also took the time to find and nominate his students for a variety of awards. He believed in the power of recognition and was always looking for ways to show off his students and make sure their talents and hard work was getting noticed.

David was known for being a character inside and outside of the classroom, and this is reflected in the memories students shared in the above In Memoriam. He clearly had a deep impact not only on their memory, but on their careers and lives as well.

If you would like to share a memory or story about Dr. Ritchey, please do so in the comments. We look forward to reading them.

Thank you David, for being an ardent Buchtelite supporter, and for making sure we all knew what to do if sirens started going off. I will be sure to let my students know where to go.
