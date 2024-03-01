ZipsGuide: Celebrate Black History Month by supporting Black-owned businesses in Akron

Editors note: ZipsGuide.com is a community engaged collaboration between the Public Relations Writing course at The University of Akron and Downtown Akron Partnership. The stories on ZipsGuide.com are written by University of Akon students and permission is granted for other outlets to syndicate them and/or utilize them as a media kit. Click here to see the original story.

During the month of February, The Akronite app offered a 15% reward on their “Blimp” rewards system if the customer shopped at a black-owned business in Akron.

The Akronite mobile app, launched by The City of Akron in summer 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a rewards program that encourages Akron community members to shop locally.

While offering extra rewards to shop black-owned supports economic equity and black prosperity in Akron in and of itself, the Akronite app is also providing another service to the community.

The app offers an updated list of 65 black-owned businesses, many of them in the downtown district, making it much easier to intentionally support black entrepreneurs.

ZipsGuide partner Downtown Akron Partnership also has a list of 31 Black-Owned Businesses in Downtown Akron to reference when shopping downtown.

Need a haircut? There’s a black-owned business for that. A tattoo? A caterer? A financial planner? A paint-splatter self-care night? Yep, those too.

Black History Month may take place in February, but its mission to promote economic equity is important all year round.

ZipsGuide.com is proud to highlight black-owned businesses in Akron including: Essential Dipped Delights, Akron Honey , Glam Scents, India Ink, We Care Tees and Street Craftery.

“Working with the students on ZipsGuide.com last fall, it was wonderful to get to know some of the black (and largely woman!) owned businesses in downtown,” Julie Cajigas, professor of practice, said.

“I would love to see all our Akron community members making a concerted effort to support black-owned businesses,” Cajigas said.

These businesses and many more can be found on the Akronite mobile app as part of their “Blimp” rewards system.