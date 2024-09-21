The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The University of Akron Takes a Prominent Role at the 2024 Akron Marathon

By Odeliz Beltran, Correspondent
September 20, 2024
Photo of the Akron Marathon. Taken from akronmarathon.org

On Saturday, September 28, the streets of Downtown Akron will come alive with cheering spectators and runners as the annual Akron Marathon returns. The marathon will pass through the heart of the University of Akron campus. UA students and staff are adjusting their routines for the event and will be actively involved, serving as volunteers and participants in the race.

Akron Marathon Race Series Logo
Taken from akronmarathon.org

The main event- the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team relay, will start at 6:00 a.m. with an opening ceremony. Races begin at the Akron Art Muesum, located at 1 S. High Street, Akron. The race will finish at Canal Park on S. Main Street. Participants will experience a scenic route through Akron’s neighborhoods and historic landmarks. Entertainment and block parties will be taking place at every mile along the route.

After crossing the finish line, participants are invited to celebrate their victories at the FirstEnergy Finisher Festival, which will feature live music, food trucks, and more.

The Akron Marathon is a highlight for the city, and the University of Akron plays a significant role in the marathon’s success. From volunteering to participating in the race, UA students and staff are heavily involved. Whether it be distributing water or assisting runners, their efforts are essential to the smooth operation of the event.

Participants in the Akron Marathon crossing the Akron Children’s Campus
Taken from mybestruns.com

Some will also lace up their own running shoes to join the race. Among them are Larry and Thomas O’Neil, twin teachers at Akron Early College High School. The O’Neil’s are dedicated runners, with Larry O’Neil having previously competed in the Boston Marathon.

“Boston is a magical day. There are people from all over the world, people from different skill sets, different ages, best of the best, and elites running the same course you’re running,” said Larry O’Neil. “Then, there’s people like me who are recreational and competitive. I’ve never ran a full Akron course, but this year I’m going to run the half marathon, and I’m excited!”

“What I enjoy most about the Akron Marathon is what it does for the city. There’s so much energy and so many people come out to support,” said Thomas O’Neil, “Being born and raised in Akron, I love to see the community come together and people from outside the city too. It showcases our city and allows people to really see the good things Akron has to offer. One of them being the Akron Marathon.”

The marathon will wind through many of Akron’s scenic areas, including the University of Akron campus. The marathon route will provide runners and spectators with a glimpse of campus landmarks. The route will not only promote health and fitness, but also helps foster a sense of community by connecting UA with the wider Akron area.

The race has long been a highlight in Akron’s annual calendar, attracting participants from around the country and beyond. The marathon is expected to attract thousands of runners from diverse backgrounds. All participants will be united by a common goal–to finish the race and celebrate Akron’s vibrant community. For many, running through UA’s campus serves as a reminder of the University’s prominent place in the city’s culture.

For the University of Akron, the 2024 Akron Marathon is more than just a race–it’s a chance to unite the community, showcase school spirit, and celebrate the city of Akron. Whether individuals are running, volunteering, or simply active spectators for the event, the University of Akron community will be central to the marathon’s success.

For more information and registration to participate in the races or volunteer, visit www.akronmarathon.org or follow the Akron Marathon on Instagram @akronmarathon

 

Odeliz Beltran wrote this article as part of a Newswriting class in the University of Akron School of Communication. 

