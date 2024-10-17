Cancellation of Pete Rose Event Following His Recent Passing

An upcoming interactive Q&A event featuring baseball legend Pete Rose has been canceled following his recent passing. The event was scheduled for Nov. 8, 2024, at the E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at the University of Akron.

Rose passed away at the age of 83 on September 30, 2024. Rose is the all-time leader in hits for the MLB, accumulating 4,256 hits during his career. Known for his relentless work ethic and aggressive style of play, Rose earned the nickname “Charlie Hustle”. Rose became a key figure during his 24 seasons in major league baseball, playing primarily for the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Montreal Expos.

He was a 17-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, and the 1973 National League MVP.

Despite his on-field success, Rose’s career was marred by controversy due to his lifetime ban from MLB in 1989 for betting on games, including those involving his own team. The ban has kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame, but his contributions to the sport remain widely recognized.

Rose was set to appear at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 8 to share stories from his career and engage with students in a formal Q&A session. His passing has left a significant void in the sports world, where his legacy as both a record-setting athlete and a controversial figure continues to spark debate.

For updates on other campus events, visit the University of Akron’s event calendar. https://calendar.uakron.edu/all/categories/Academic%20Calendar