Seeking Nominations: 24 Zips for 2024

The Buchtelite is seeking the kind of Zips we’d all like to know. These are current students who deserve the spotlight – even for achievements and qualities not traditionally recognized.

We’re talking about qualities like being the friend who always has your back and achievements like being the person who did all the work in for the group project.

We are accepting nominations for the 24 Zips of 2024 from faculty, staff and students until Sunday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Students selected will be featured in the 2024 Spring print edition and online.

Please see the criteria below, and click here to submit a nomination.

We’re looking for Zips who meet any one or multiple of the following criteria:

Actively involved with one or more on campus organizations Actively involved with one or more community-based organizations Volunteers or provides service that makes a positive impact in the community Use their first amendment rights to stand up to morally bankrupt “protestors” Pursuing a career that involves significant personal service to the community First-generation college students Students who have successfully avoided being hit by a scooter, or those who have sustained a serious scooter injury Non-traditional students Actually took out a library book at some point Demonstrate a commitment to their academics Regularly use the delivery robots Thrive while managing multiple personal responsibilities Go above and beyond what is expected in and out of the classroom Routinely help people find buildings on campus Devote significant time to interesting or ambitious personal projects Eat in the faculty lounge next to the SU Starbucks with no shame Demonstrate outstanding leadership on or off campus. Have attended every Robsgiving since their first semester Engage in interesting activities or hobbies outside of campus Have never paid for a parking pass and never will

Contact Advisor, Julie Cajigas with questions at [email protected].