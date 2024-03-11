The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Graphic courtesy of Liv Ream; movie flyer from IMDB

2
3
Seeking Nominations: 24 Zips for 2024

By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor
March 10, 2024
Graphic by Olivia Richardson.

The Buchtelite is seeking the kind of Zips we’d all like to know. These are current students who deserve the spotlight – even for achievements and qualities not traditionally recognized.

We’re talking about qualities like being the friend who always has your back and achievements like being the person who did all the work in for the group project.

We are accepting nominations for the 24 Zips of 2024 from faculty, staff and students until Sunday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Students selected will be featured in the 2024 Spring print edition and online.

Please see the criteria below, and click here to submit a nomination.

We’re looking for Zips who meet any one or multiple of the following criteria:

  1. Actively involved with one or more on campus organizations
  2. Actively involved with one or more community-based organizations
  3. Volunteers or provides service that makes a positive impact in the community
  4. Use their first amendment rights to stand up to morally bankrupt “protestors”
  5. Pursuing a career that involves significant personal service to the community
  6. First-generation college students
  7. Students who have successfully avoided being hit by a scooter, or those who have sustained a serious scooter injury
  8. Non-traditional students
  9. Actually took out a library book at some point
  10. Demonstrate a commitment to their academics
  11. Regularly use the delivery robots
  12. Thrive while managing multiple personal responsibilities
  13. Go above and beyond what is expected in and out of the classroom
  14. Routinely help people find buildings on campus
  15. Devote significant time to interesting or ambitious personal projects
  16. Eat in the faculty lounge next to the SU Starbucks with no shame
  17. Demonstrate outstanding leadership on or off campus.
  18. Have attended every Robsgiving since their first semester
  19. Engage in interesting activities or hobbies outside of campus
  20. Have never paid for a parking pass and never will

Contact Advisor, Julie Cajigas with questions at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor
Olivia Richardson is majoring in Graphic Design and minoring in Illustration. She hopes to pursue a career in a creative industry, shedding light on human rights issues. She loves fun earrings, listening to music, telling stories, and creating art.   Fun fact: Olivia worked with friends to create a webtoon during her senior year of high school. 

