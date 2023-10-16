PBS Western Reserve launches Community Coffee Chat, 50 Years Strong: Sip, Savor & Share

Kent, OH — Oct. 18, 2023 — PBS Western Reserve is launching Community Coffee Chat, 50 Years Strong: Sip, Savor & Share. This new initiative invites community members from the organization’s vast viewing area to voice their ideas about the future of PBS Western Reserve, their communities’ needs and the organization’s role in meeting them.

The chats will be facilitated by Jeffery Good, PBS Western Reserve interim president and CEO.

“In celebration of 50 years of service, our station sees these chats as a way to connect with our viewers and to identify communities’ emerging needs,” Good said. “We will use the information gained to help us determine new projects and initiatives.”

PBS Western Reserve will provide complimentary coffee.

About PBS Western Reserve

PBS Western Reserve is the brand name of Northeastern Educational Television of Ohio, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. A trusted community resource, PBS Western Reserve uses the power of commercial-free television and related services to enrich the lives of people through high-quality programming and educational services that teach, illuminate and inspire. It serves the largest population of Ohio’s eight PBS member stations.

PBS Western Reserve (WNEO 45.1 / WEAO 49.1), a service of the organization, is the only broadcast television service that reaches all of Northeast Ohio. It is available to 4.9 million people in the Cleveland and Youngstown designated market areas. In an average month, more than 1 million people tune in. The organization also operates two standard definition channels: Fusion (WNEO 45.2 / WEAO 49.2) and FNX (WNEO 45.3 / WEAO 49.3).