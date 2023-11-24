Downtown Akron elevates local shopping on Small Business Saturday and Artists Sunday with special “Passport” contest

Downtown Akron will celebrate local small businesses as a part of Small Business Saturday and the national Artists Sunday campaign

On Saturday Nov. 25, and Sunday Nov. 26, 2023, Downtown Akron Partnership is working with Summit Artspace to present more than 25 local artist small shops and art studios as part of the Small Business Saturday and Artists Sunday event, created to recognize residential artists and businesses.



Shoppers can pick up a Small Business Saturday & Artists Sunday Passport at one of nine participating locations and enter a raffle with the chance to win handcrafted items from local artists and crafters.

Shoppers can browse through handcrafted arts and gifts and venture to one of five Summit Artspace galleries where Fall Exhibitions will be on display. Local performers including Summit Choral Society’s children’s choirs and Hearts for Music will perform at 3:30 p.m.

Artists Sunday was established nationally to bring attention to these businesses and encourage shoppers to support small businesses by purchasing unique, handmade gifts from them this holiday season. If you are looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, these events are the perfect place to find those special items while supporting your local businesses in shopping small.

“Akron is home to many talented artists whose work deserves recognition and support, as the arts enrich our lives and enhance the cultural fabric of our community,” Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan said in his Artists Sunday proclamation, making Nov. 26 Artists Sunday in Akron. “I encourage all residents to celebrate this day by exploring the works of our local artists.”

Summit Artspace, Akron Soul Train, Akron Bazaar, Northside Marketplace, Akron Glass Works, Art X Love, Don Drumm Studios & Gallery, Zeber-Martell Studio & Gallery, Street Craftery, Curated Storefront, and Avant Garden ART are some of the businesses participating in the downtown events.

“Shopping is a pretty key component to a vibrant downtown neighborhood for a number of reasons. One reason is it cultivates more local businesses: money that you spend at locally owned businesses tends to continue to circulate in the community, providing a big boost to the local economy,” said Downtown Akron Partnership communications director Dominic Caruso.

The Summit Artspace portion of the events will run from noon to 5 p.m. and will be located on every floor of the historic Akron building at 140 E Market St. Parking and admission are free of charge.

Download the map to all nine of the participating organizations here: Akron Small Business Saturday & Artist Sunday map.

Zips can learn more about some of the artist organizations as well as other small businesses downtown by visiting ‘A Zips Guide to Shopping Small & Local in Akron’ here: www.zipsguide.com.

The guide was created by students in a community engaged public relations course. You can also find the guide on Facebook and Instagram.

One thing that is for sure is that Akron’s community leaders recognize the value of building and supporting a vibrant art scene.

“In Summit County, we recognize the incredible talent of our local artists and the value they add to our region,” said Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro. “This year, as in years past, I urge residents and visitors to join me in bringing local art into our offices and homes by taking advantage of Artist Sunday.”

For more information on Artists Sunday and the artists, visit Summit Artspace’s Facebook Event Page.