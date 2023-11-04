The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
Trending Stories
1
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash

Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years • 1010 Views

2
Alternative Spring Break 2023 volunteers in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Natalie Mowad.

Applications open for Akron’s 2024 Alternative Spring Break • 754 Views

3
Robert Greathouse with his wife and some of his children and grandchildren after receiving his diploma.

A birthday gift from Zippy • 335 Views

Recent Stories
Map with a passport, sunglasses, pins, and plane ticket (on Pexels).
UA's Education Abroad Office to host Zips Abroad Panel
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent • November 11, 2023
Photo Illustration courtesy of Olivia Richardson.
Playhouse Square brings Broadway in Akron to UA with "Pretty Woman: The Musical" and "Mean Girls"
By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor • November 11, 2023
Comic book themed holiday tree from the Akron Childrens Tree Festival.
Akron Children's Hospital Annual Tree Festival is a must for UA students
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • November 9, 2023
Image of tax forms (on Pixabay).
New changes coming to the FAFSA in December 2023
By Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief • November 3, 2023
The Akron Womens Rugby Team cheering during halftime. Photo courtesy of Abbie Stopka.
Zips help the Akron Women’s Rugby Team make history
By Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief • November 3, 2023
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
By Walid Jaffal, Special to the Buchtelite • November 2, 2023
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • October 30, 2023
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
By Benjamin Pritchard , Contributor • October 26, 2023

New changes coming to the FAFSA in December 2023

What to know about the Department of Education’s revised Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.
By Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief
November 3, 2023
Image+of+tax+forms+%28on+Pixabay%29.+
Steve Buissinne
Image of tax forms (on Pixabay).

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will undergo changes to make the form simple and efficient for families and students.

Previously, the Department of Education released the FAFSA form on Oct. 1 each year. Now, the 2024-2025 form will be released this December and will look significantly different due to the FAFSA Simplification Act passed in December 2020.  

“This simplification is meant to do exactly that–simplify the FAFSA. So, the questions have been greatly reduced. Over time, they took the questions down from 108 to 64, and depending on how the student answers the questions, they may not even have to fill out all 64,” Jennifer Harpham, the Director of Financial Aid at The University of Akron, said. 

Not only does the act reduce the number of questions seen on the financial aid form, but it also modifies many factors that were once included in the form such as Expected Family Contribution (EFC), consideration of siblings in college, mandatory use of the International Revenue Service (IRS) Data Retrieval and aid eligibility.  

Story continues below advertisement

The Student Aid Index (SAI) will replace students’ EFC, meaning the measure of a student’s ability to finance college will exclude consideration of how many household members attend college. 

Additionally, the SAI will separate the financial eligibility of each college student within one household.  

“In the past, if a family had two or three children in college it was considered as part of the methodology, and they got a bit of a break. Now, that question is still on the FAFSA, they will still ask it, but parents who have multiple students in college will no longer see that benefit on the FAFSA for their eligibility,” said Harpham. 

Harpham explained that eligibility for financial aid will expand. Lower-income students’ eligibility for larger Federal Pell Grants will increase while middle to higher-income students may receive reduced Federal Pell Grants if not total ineligibility.  

The Office of Student Financial Aid continues to prepare for changes and the potential impact on students at The University of Akron. As the 2024-2025 FAFSA will be calculated using 2022 tax returns, student and family circumstances could have changed drastically in the last two years.

“We are absolutely taking steps to assist those families so that the impact is as minimal as it can be. We do have absolute ways that we can help students, to make them feel comfortable coming to us and talking about that. Parents, as well, can come and see us. We always take walk-ins any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” Harpham said. 

The financial aid department will continue to award scholarships and create financial aid packages for new and incoming students. 

“Our goal is to limit the impact on students as much as we can through supplemental institutional scholarships and other aid. We are ready to help students with those unusual circumstances so that we are accurately reflecting what is happening in their families,” Harpham added.  

On Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, the Office of Student Financial Aid will host an event on campus from noon to 4 p.m. At the event, students and families can receive help filling out the FAFSA and ask any questions they may have regarding the form. The office is located at Simmons Hall, Suite 202.  

For more information on the Office of Student Financial Aid, please visit https://uakron.edu/finaid/ 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Map with a passport, sunglasses, pins, and plane ticket (on Pexels).
UA's Education Abroad Office to host Zips Abroad Panel
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
UA Choirs rehearsing for their Devotion concert.
UA Choirs partake in #ChamberChallenge
More in News
The Akron Womens Rugby Team cheering during halftime. Photo courtesy of Abbie Stopka.
Zips help the Akron Women’s Rugby Team make history
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash
Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years
shallow focus photography of coffee late in mug on table photo - Free plant image on Unsplash
PBS Western Reserve launches Community Coffee Chat, 50 Years Strong: Sip, Savor & Share
Group of people sitting on bench near trees during daytime photo - Unsplash
A day of thrills, chills, and skills is creeping upon us PRSA Student Day 2023
More in Showcase
Photo Illustration courtesy of Olivia Richardson.
Playhouse Square brings Broadway in Akron to UA with "Pretty Woman: The Musical" and "Mean Girls"
Comic book themed holiday tree from the Akron Childrens Tree Festival.
Akron Children's Hospital Annual Tree Festival is a must for UA students
Introductions of Zip and Bearcat starting players.
The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team dominates against Cincinnati
A leaf blown by the wind in an autumn setting
Leaf: a poem
Delta Zeta sorority members at Bid Day.
Shedding light on UA’s Greek Life
Zips Hockey Team warming up before Cincinnati game.
Hidden gems in sports: The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team
About the Contributor
Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief
Olivia Kurylo is a second-year student majoring in English. She plans to minor in Creative Writing and earn a certificate in Professional Social Media. Olivia hopes to pursue a career in the Publishing and Editing fields. In her spare time, Olivia enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her family.  Fun fact: My favorite movie is Little Women (2019). 

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
The Buchtelite • © 2023 All Rights Reserved • Website Design by SNO • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected].
All The Buchtelite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *