The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite

UA College of Engineering Hosts 3rd Annual Opportunity Fair, Oct. 4

Students can stop in to discover opportunities offered by the College of Engineering.
By Audrey Fleck, Correspondent
October 4, 2024
Photos from last year’s CEPS Opportunity Fair courtesy of Jordan Brlan.

The University of Akron’s College of Engineering and Science Dean’s Office and Department of Mechanical Engineering’s Zips: Engineered For Success is hosting an Opportunity Fair on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on the Auburn Science and Engineering Center bridge.

The fair is open to students of any major. Featuring on-campus design teams and engineering organizations, the fair is a way for students to meet others they would not find in their own major.

Jordan Brlan, Associate Director of Recruitment and Retention, emphasized the opportunity for students to connect.

Photos from last year’s CEPS Opportunity Fair courtesy of Jordan Brlan.

“They should find a family, find a home,” Brlan said. “And just have some more friends along the way.”

Story continues below advertisement
Photos from last year’s CEPS Opportunity Fair courtesy of Jordan Brlan.

Brlan talked about how this can prepare students for after school. Engineering does not cover every possible part of a job. Engineers will need to work alongside writers, graphic designers, and all other kinds of professions.

She explained that by taking part in student engineering groups, such as design teams, students can gain that experience before entering the workforce. These groups can also allow students to network within industries they may one day work in.

Along with the engineering design teams, Brlan talked about the opportunities presented to students outside of their majors. The opportunity fair will feature research options, the engineering MBA program, and the sales certificate group.

“It’s a great time for them to explore,” Brlan said.

The College of Engineering Opportunity Fair is on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. It is open to any student.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Buchtelite
$250
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Adopt a plush roo at the RHPB event on Oct. 2.
Adopt-A-Roo Event Lifts Student Spirits, Oct. 2
Coleman Common, Photo Taken from UA Website
Cookout on Coleman Common Kicks Off Homecoming Week with Free Food and Fun
Banner for Homecoming Festivities in front of Buchtel Hall
Part of UA’s Homecoming Festivities, Family Weekend offers students a chance to reconnect with their support system from home, Oct. 4-6
Myers School of Art, Photo taken from the University of Akron website.
See 'Chronicles: The Great Depression and the Pandemic' Before it Leaves Campus, October 4.
A recent career fair inside the Fisher Institute for Professionals Sales.
UA Holds Internship and Career Fair, Oct. 2
James Marron plays in "Concerts on the Commons" in Downtown Akron. (Photo capture from YouTube).
ZAB Guitar Appreciation Event on Monday, Sept. 23 offers Zips an afternoon break with music
More in Showcase
Photo taken from previous Latin Festival. Courtesy of the Downtown Akron Partnership Website: www.downtownakron.com
Downtown Akron Partnership and Proyecto Raices present the fourth annual Akron Latin festival in honor of Hispanic heritage month.
Photo taken from the BostonGlobe.com Courtesy of Ryan Clemens
Are Celebrities Human? A Commentary on the Societal Treatment of Celebrities.
Promotional illustration from The Masque of Night, courtesy New Place Players.
Off-Broadway comes to UA with ‘The Masque of Night,’ an intimate retelling of Romeo and Juliet
Photo of the Akron Marathon. Taken from akronmarathon.org
The University of Akron Takes a Prominent Role at the 2024 Akron Marathon
Photo Courtesy of Professor Brian Ballou
The Construction Olympics gives students hands-on civil engineering experience, Sept. 20
A World Alone poster, taken by the University of Akron's Calendar website: www.calendar.uakron.edu
Attend A Free Screening of A World Alone and Peer Inside Ohio’s Mental Health Institutions in the 50s, Sept. 17
Donate to The Buchtelite
$250
$500
Contributed
Our Goal