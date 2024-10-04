UA College of Engineering Hosts 3rd Annual Opportunity Fair, Oct. 4

The University of Akron’s College of Engineering and Science Dean’s Office and Department of Mechanical Engineering’s Zips: Engineered For Success is hosting an Opportunity Fair on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on the Auburn Science and Engineering Center bridge.

The fair is open to students of any major. Featuring on-campus design teams and engineering organizations, the fair is a way for students to meet others they would not find in their own major.

Jordan Brlan, Associate Director of Recruitment and Retention, emphasized the opportunity for students to connect.

“They should find a family, find a home,” Brlan said. “And just have some more friends along the way.”

Brlan talked about how this can prepare students for after school. Engineering does not cover every possible part of a job. Engineers will need to work alongside writers, graphic designers, and all other kinds of professions.

She explained that by taking part in student engineering groups, such as design teams, students can gain that experience before entering the workforce. These groups can also allow students to network within industries they may one day work in.

Along with the engineering design teams, Brlan talked about the opportunities presented to students outside of their majors. The opportunity fair will feature research options, the engineering MBA program, and the sales certificate group.

“It’s a great time for them to explore,” Brlan said.

The College of Engineering Opportunity Fair is on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. It is open to any student.