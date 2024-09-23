ZAB Guitar Appreciation Event on Monday, Sept. 23 offers Zips an afternoon break with music

On Monday, Sept. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Zips Activities Board, better known as ZAB, is holding a Guitar Appreciation event featuring faculty member and classical guitarist James Marron.

The event will take place in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union International and Piano Lounge.

James Marron is a classical guitarist, composer and author who serves as a senior lecturer in The University of Akron School of Music, as well as on the faculty at Ashland University and the College of Wooster.

According to ZAB’s fine arts chair, Marron has been suggested to the student organization as a potential performer.

“He was requested by some students of ours to actually come perform,” Skyler Adkins, fine arts chair for ZAB said.

Marron has performed internationally and with ensembles including The Cleveland Orchestra, Red (an orchestra), The Manhattan Contemporary Ensemble and others.

In addition to serving as fine arts chair for ZAP, Adkins is the chairperson for the Guitar Appreciation event. She is excited about the way this event offers students something new.

“It’s going to give a new look into a different type of art that ZAB and other events don’t typically touch on,” she said.

Adkins noted that classical music doesn’t often receive the same attention from students as more contemporary types.

She also hopes the event, featuring a male classical guitarist will help male students feel more comfortable expressing an appreciation for the arts.

Adkins wants everyone to feel free to like and enjoy the arts in public without fear of judgement.

Students who attend the Guitar Appreciation event can participate in a guitar decorating contest for a chance to win a gift card. After decorating their guitar, students will snap a photo, post on Instagram and tag the ZAB Instagram account. Supplies for decorating will be provided.

Cider and refreshments will be provided as well.

Students who are unable to attend the Guitar Appreciation event will have more opportunities to enjoy ZAB events in the near future. On Thursday, Sept. 26 ZAB is hosting a Bonfire Bash at 5 p.m. in Coleman Commons. On Oct. 14, students can attend the Mocktails event in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union ballroom at 7 p.m., and Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. there will be a ZAB Rootbeer Kegger in the union ballroom.

To learn more about ZAB events, visit them on the University of Akron’s student organization software RooConnect. RooConnect is a student organization hub where students can join organizations, learn more about the events they are holding and get information on their leadership.

For more on ZAB events, students can also visit them on Instagram.

This story was written as part of the Newswriting Across the Media course in The UA School of Communication.