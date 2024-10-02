The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Adopt-A-Roo Event Lifts Student Spirits, Oct. 2

By Odeliz Beltran, Correspondent
October 2, 2024
Odeliz Beltran
Adopt a plush roo at the RHPB event on Oct. 2.

The University of Akron is hosting its annual Adopt-A-Roo event, where students can pick up a small plush kangaroo as a fun and comforting campus tradition. The event is set to take place
on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. in Rob’s Dining Hall, providing students with a small keepsake that  serves as a token of school spirit and support.

Organized by UA’s Student Life and Campus Activities, the Adopt-A-Roo event offers students a chance to feel more connected to campus. The kangaroo plushie, a symbol of the university’s  mascot, is handed out to students as a way to enhance school pride and provide a fun  experience during the semester.

“Before COVID-19, we had kangaroos that students could stuff, similar to Build-A-Bear, which
we called ‘Stuff-a-Roo,’” Thomas Faessel, Associate Director of the Residence Hall Program Board said.

Because students were hesitant to handle stuffing during the pandemic, the kangaroo plushies were sourced from zoo gift shops.

“Each comes with a hand-tied kerchief that says  ‘Akron,’ and they come to us just like that,” Faessel said.

This event, which has grown in popularity over the years, provides students with a lighthearted break from their academic schedules. As midterms approach, events like Adopt-A-Roo are
aimed at offering students moments of relief and comfort. “As you’re holding it, it’s soft and cuddly. It’s a fun little thing. You can’t have a real pet kangaroo, so this is the big next thing. It
feels like a little stress ball,” added Faessel.

With a simple goal in mind—brightening students’ days—Adopt-A-Roo continues to be a tradition on campus. Many students look forward to taking part in it each year, with the plush
kangaroos often becoming a familiar sight around residence halls. As the Adopt-a-Roo event approaches, many students are likely eager to grab their plushie and enjoy a lighthearted break from academic stress.

“People just love it,” Faessel said. “It’s a very simple program.”

