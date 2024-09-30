The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

UA Holds Internship and Career Fair, Oct. 2

Students looking for internships, co-ops, or full-time jobs can meet with prospective employers.
By Audrey Fleck, Correspondent
September 29, 2024
Alyssa Alexsonshk
A recent career fair inside the Fisher Institute for Professionals Sales.

The University of Akron Office of Career Services and Student Employment is holding an Internship and Career Fair is on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Ballroom.

Open to students from all majors and programs as well as alumni, the career fair will feature over 100 employers from a variety of industries as well as opportunities for interview practice. Students can also ask questions about the companies they may want to one day work at.

“Even if you aren’t looking for an internship or a full time job right now, you still can gain that experience of what it’s like to introduce yourself to an employer,” Mary Cooke, a coordinator at Career Services & Student Employment, said.

Before the career fair, Cooke suggested that students meet with a career service advisor to go over their resume.

She also talked about the usefulness of Handshake, a job board that lists opportunities directed at University of Akron students.

Students can upload their resume to Handshake, and it will be automatically reviewed by a career services advisor, who will then reach out to the student through email with feedback.

A full list of employers is available on the career fair event page on Handshake. There, students can see what jobs employers are looking for.

If students already have employers in mind, they can check to see if those employers are attending.

Cooke emphasized how much meeting face to face can make a difference when applying to jobs.

Should a student wish to meet with an advisor, Career Services offers both virtual and in-person meetings. Students can also email their resume to Career Services.

On the day of the career fair, students can visit ‘the prep room’. The prep room is intended to help students feel confident when talking to employers. Located behind the check-in table, this room is a space for students to practice elevator pitches or review the employers attending the fair.

Inside, there will be Career Services & Student Employment coordinators to provide aid to

“We recommend that students do wear business dress,” Cooke said. It is also recommended that students bring their resumes. If needed, Career Services has folders that students can use to carry their resumes.

The prep room is also a safe place for students to leave their belongings while they explore the career fair.

According to Cooke, even a student attends without specific job or company in mind and only wishes to gain experience talking to possible employers, they have made great use of the event.

“That is a great career development lesson,” Cooke said.

The UA Internship and Career Fair is in the Student Union on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to students and alumni.

About the Contributor
Alyssa Alexsonshk
Alyssa Alexsonshk, Photographer, Contributor

Alyssa Alexsonshk is a fourth-year student working towards a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree at The University of Akron she is declared as double major in Marketing and Public Relations with a minor in Entrepreneurship in addition to earning a Professional Social Media Certificate and a Professional Selling Certificate. Alyssa is involved in multiple student organizations on campus. She is the Vice President of the Buchtelite, Vice President of Public Relations Student Society of America, an American Marketing Association Member, a Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honor Society Member, and a Delta Sigma Pi Business Futurity Member.

Alyssa’s future goal is to someday own several successful businesses that allows her to have the time and resources needed to travel internationally and pursue her many passions while meeting interesting new people. Currently, she is the founder of Motivational Marketing, a small startup that offers marketing related services to a limited cliental. She hopes to continue to grow her business and make valuable connections while at The University of Akron.

A fun fact about Alyssa is her favorite number is 10 because she turned 10 years old on the tenth month of the tenth day in 2010.

