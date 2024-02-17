The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Buchtelite Editor-in-Chief Olivia Kurylo Named Inaugural “Student of the Month” by Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences Dean

The award honors exceptional students who demonstrate dedication and commitment in their academic studies and beyond.
By Sarah Burneson, editor-in-chief
February 17, 2024
Olivia+Kurylo+receiving+the+inaugural+BCAS+student-of-the-month+award.
Alyssa Alexsonshk
Olivia Kurylo receiving the inaugural BCAS student-of-the-month award.
Olivia Kurylo (l) and Dean Mitchell McKinney after he presented her with the college’s inaugural student of the month award.

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences Dean, Mitchell McKinney, presented Olivia Kurylo, a sophomore majoring in English, with the College’s inaugural Student of the Month award at a meeting of The Buchtelite staff on Wednesday, Jan. 31. 

This newly created award is to recognize exceptional Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences (BCAS) students who demonstrate dedication and go beyond in their academic studies. The award nominating criteria seek students who work to serve others on and off campus, have committed to being a leader, and are inclusive and diversity minded. 

Nominated by Julie Cajigas, professor of practice in the School of Communication and the faculty advisor for the Buchtelite (the student-run campus newspaper), Kurylo stepped up and took the role on being Editor-in-Chief after an unexpected vacancy.  

“It’s always gratifying to have your work recognized and this award reminds me to keep working hard, helping my peers and going the extra mile to recognize someone or something that has made an impact,” Kurylo said. 

Story continues below advertisement

Olivia Kurylo joined the Buchtelite in Fall 2023, and her first article about the Greathouse graduation ceremony was selected by the Student News Organization (SNO) to receive an award for excellence in writing on their student-news-based site. Kurylo would continue to win another excellence in writing award for her story on the UA’s hockey team.  

Olivia Kurylo with her nominator, Buchtelite advisor Julie Cajigas. (Alyssa Alexsonshk)

When faced with the unexpected vacancy, Kurylo stepped up and offered to take on the editor-in-chief position and navigate the Buchtelite through their Winter Print Edition in January. She not only set a high standard for herself but paved the way for success of the new editorial team.  

“Stepping in as Editor was important for me in continuing to shed light on all of these aspects of campus. Of course, I wasn’t alone,” Kurylo said. She expressed her gratitude for Cajigas and the guidance she provided with this unexpected change.  

“Olivia is truly a one-of-a-kind student leader,” Cajigas said. “She has a natural ability for bringing people together to collaborate successfully, but also an incredible talent for interviewing, reporting, and editing. Above all, she is kind and a pleasure to work with. We hope she’ll consider returning to us as her studies allow in the future.” 

The Buchtelite Winter 2024 Magazine Edition is available on stands across campus. With a wide variety of student articles, poems, works of fine art and more, there is something for all readers. Students are also encouraged to look at advertisements for coupons and percentage off deals for anyone who brings a copy of the edition. 

A group of staff and contributors featured in the 2024 Winter Magazine Edition of the Buchtelite. Back row: Philip Patnode, Shananne Lewis, Liv Ream, Taylor Lorence, Olivia Richardson and Amore Hill. Front Row: Alyssa Alexsonshk, Nicolle Reich, Finn George, Olivia Kurylo and Benjamin Pritchard.

Kurylo planned to step out of the editor-in-chief position after completion of the print edition to focus on her studies. She is replaced by co-editors-in-chief Sarah Burneson and Liv Ream.

Do you know an outstanding BCAS student who deserves recognition?

Members of the BCAS community, including faculty, staff, students, and alums, are invited to nominate a current BCAS student for recognition as the college’s Student of the Month. 

https://akron.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6Q2kkL1Ix5ZQV2C
