The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
Trending Stories
1
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash

Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years • 1010 Views

2
Alternative Spring Break 2023 volunteers in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Natalie Mowad.

Applications open for Akron’s 2024 Alternative Spring Break • 754 Views

3
Robert Greathouse with his wife and some of his children and grandchildren after receiving his diploma.

A birthday gift from Zippy • 335 Views

Recent Stories
Map with a passport, sunglasses, pins, and plane ticket (on Pexels).
UA's Education Abroad Office to host Zips Abroad Panel
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent • November 11, 2023
Photo Illustration courtesy of Olivia Richardson.
Playhouse Square brings Broadway in Akron to UA with "Pretty Woman: The Musical" and "Mean Girls"
By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor • November 11, 2023
Comic book themed holiday tree from the Akron Childrens Tree Festival.
Akron Children's Hospital Annual Tree Festival is a must for UA students
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • November 9, 2023
Image of tax forms (on Pixabay).
New changes coming to the FAFSA in December 2023
By Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief • November 3, 2023
The Akron Womens Rugby Team cheering during halftime. Photo courtesy of Abbie Stopka.
Zips help the Akron Women’s Rugby Team make history
By Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief • November 3, 2023
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
By Walid Jaffal, Special to the Buchtelite • November 2, 2023
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • October 30, 2023
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
By Benjamin Pritchard , Contributor • October 26, 2023

UA’s Education Abroad Office to host Zips Abroad Panel

The panel will feature several students who discuss how their experiences studying around the globe enhanced their learning academically and culturally.
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent
November 11, 2023
Map+with+a+passport%2C+sunglasses%2C+pins%2C+and+plane+ticket+%28on+Pexels%29.
GeoJango Maps
Map with a passport, sunglasses, pins, and plane ticket (on Pexels).

Kicking off International Education Week, the University of Akron’s Education Abroad Office and Williams Honors College have partnered together to host Zips Abroad. 

Zips Abroad is an informational panel that will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 in the Williams Honors College common room as part of celebrations for International Education Week. The event will take place from 4-5 p.m. and will feature six UA and international student speakers who have studied abroad through UA 

Zips Abroad is free to attend and is open to all UA students. 

Palette with different flags sticking out of it (on Pexels). (Lara Jameson)

The speakers will share their firsthand experiences of studying abroad and discuss how their time in different countries assisted their cultural studies and impacted their academic journey at UA. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Overall, my time in Spain was an amazing and eye-opening experience that I won’t soon forget,” said UA Spanish and social work double major Emily O’Quin. “I learned a lot about the cultural aspects of Spanish, both through my culture class and through talking to my host family.” 

O’Quin studied abroad in Spain through UA’s 2023 Directed Student Study Abroad (DISSTA) program and will be speaking at the Zips Abroad panel alongside cybersecurity major Autumn Groen, English major Connor Vanmaele, accounting major MaLanie Kelly, electrical engineering major Jose Garcia Barahona and political science major Benjamin Dziworshie.  

Zips Abroad informational flyer courtesy of the University of Akron’s Education Abroad Office.

In addition to discussing their experiences, O’Quin, Groen, Vanmaele, Kelly, Barahona and Dziworshie will answer audience questions to help attendees gain a better understanding of what it is like to live and study in a foreign country while navigating language and cultural barriers. 

Any University of Akron student interested in studying abroad in the future is encouraged to attend, as well as any students who are interested in hearing about the experiences fellow UA students had studying abroad.  

For more information on The University of Akron’s Education Abroad, visit their website at https://www.uakron.edu/education-abroad/index.dot or email the office at [email protected]  
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Image of tax forms (on Pixabay).
New changes coming to the FAFSA in December 2023
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
UA Choirs rehearsing for their Devotion concert.
UA Choirs partake in #ChamberChallenge
More in News
The Akron Womens Rugby Team cheering during halftime. Photo courtesy of Abbie Stopka.
Zips help the Akron Women’s Rugby Team make history
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash
Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years
shallow focus photography of coffee late in mug on table photo - Free plant image on Unsplash
PBS Western Reserve launches Community Coffee Chat, 50 Years Strong: Sip, Savor & Share
Group of people sitting on bench near trees during daytime photo - Unsplash
A day of thrills, chills, and skills is creeping upon us PRSA Student Day 2023
More in Showcase
Photo Illustration courtesy of Olivia Richardson.
Playhouse Square brings Broadway in Akron to UA with "Pretty Woman: The Musical" and "Mean Girls"
Comic book themed holiday tree from the Akron Childrens Tree Festival.
Akron Children's Hospital Annual Tree Festival is a must for UA students
Introductions of Zip and Bearcat starting players.
The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team dominates against Cincinnati
A leaf blown by the wind in an autumn setting
Leaf: a poem
Delta Zeta sorority members at Bid Day.
Shedding light on UA’s Greek Life
Zips Hockey Team warming up before Cincinnati game.
Hidden gems in sports: The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team
About the Contributor
Taylor Lorence, Secretary
Hi, my name is Taylor Lorence. I am a 20-year-old junior at the University of Akron. My major is Public Relations, and my minor is International Business. This is my first semester joining The Buchtelite, and I am so excited! Fun fact: I have been whale watching in 3 different states: Alaska, Maine, and Massachusetts.

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
The Buchtelite • © 2023 All Rights Reserved • Website Design by SNO • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected].
All The Buchtelite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *