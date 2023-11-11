UA’s Education Abroad Office to host Zips Abroad Panel

Kicking off International Education Week, the University of Akron’s Education Abroad Office and Williams Honors College have partnered together to host Zips Abroad.

Zips Abroad is an informational panel that will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 in the Williams Honors College common room as part of celebrations for International Education Week. The event will take place from 4-5 p.m. and will feature six UA and international student speakers who have studied abroad through UA.

Zips Abroad is free to attend and is open to all UA students.

The speakers will share their firsthand experiences of studying abroad and discuss how their time in different countries assisted their cultural studies and impacted their academic journey at UA.

“Overall, my time in Spain was an amazing and eye-opening experience that I won’t soon forget,” said UA Spanish and social work double major Emily O’Quin. “I learned a lot about the cultural aspects of Spanish, both through my culture class and through talking to my host family.”

O’Quin studied abroad in Spain through UA’s 2023 Directed Student Study Abroad (DISSTA) program and will be speaking at the Zips Abroad panel alongside cybersecurity major Autumn Groen, English major Connor Vanmaele, accounting major MaLanie Kelly, electrical engineering major Jose Garcia Barahona and political science major Benjamin Dziworshie.

In addition to discussing their experiences, O’Quin, Groen, Vanmaele, Kelly, Barahona and Dziworshie will answer audience questions to help attendees gain a better understanding of what it is like to live and study in a foreign country while navigating language and cultural barriers.

Any University of Akron student interested in studying abroad in the future is encouraged to attend, as well as any students who are interested in hearing about the experiences fellow UA students had studying abroad.

For more information on The University of Akron’s Education Abroad, visit their website at https://www.uakron.edu/education-abroad/index.dot or email the office at [email protected]